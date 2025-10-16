Positive Trends At Thursday's Eagles Practice
PHILADELPHIA – Things continued to trend in a positive direction on Thursday for three Eagles starters prepping to return against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7.
Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring), left guard Landon Dickerson (ankle), and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (heel) were all practicing in some form for the second consecutive day.
Carter was a full participant on Wednesday and already stated he planned to be back against the 3-2 Vikings after missing the 34-17 loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 9. Mitchell and Dickerson were both limited on Wednesday and each showed a little of where they're at during individual periods open to reporters:
Dickerson also missed the Giants game while Mitchell suffered his injury during the game, being limited to 13 defensive snaps.
Mitchell did not seem to be moving with his usual alacrity, so the guess is he will be limited again on the official practice report, which will be released later Thursday.
Brett Toth was the next man up at LG in North Jersey, while both Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were forced to play major snaps against the NYG without Mitchell.
CB Shuffle?
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Jackson would likely be the starter opposite Mitchell (if able to play) against the Vikings, who have an All-Pro receiver in Justin Jefferson, another dynamic playmaker in Jordan Addison, plus the speedy Jalen Nailor, and the savvy Adam Thielen.
The Eagles had trouble stopping the run against the Giants without Carter, as rooke Cam Skattebo ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns.
Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra was on the field Thursday wearing a black hoodie but not practicing as he tries to work his way back from an oblique injury. He's unlikely to play Sunday, bumping up Kylen Granson to TE2 while fullback Cam Latu could also return to his natural position to offer reps as needed. If blocking is the goal, jumbo formations using offensive tackle Fred Johnson might be used.
The Eagles also have E.J. Jenkins on the practice squad at TE and signed Jaheim Bell to the practice squad earlier in the week.
Another interesting development at practice was PS cornerback Brandon Johnson working with Mitchell and Jackson, alongside secondary coach Christian Parker.
Typically, Mitchell and Jackson get in extra work with Parker while the other defensive backs are doing special teams drills. This is the first time that Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, has joined the party, and that could be an indication that the rookie could be elevated Sunday.
Johnson is primarily a slot player, which could signal that Cooper DeJean could be in line for more outside work if Mitchell is unable to play.
