'Pretty Cool Story' Developing For New Eagles' Fullback

The Eagles' coaching staff has been raving about the size and physicality of Cameron Latu.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Cameron Latu (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles fullback Cameron Latu (49) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - A recent theme has developed within the Eagles’ coaching staff with Cameron Latu, the tight end turned fullback, who has been penciled in as the replacement for the injured Ben VanSumeren.

A tight end by trade when he came out of Alabama as the 101st overall pick in the 2023 draft by San Francisco, Latu has already changed his number three times this summer, from 87 to 49 and finally 36, while taking over the label of fullback.

However, like BVS there is more than meets the eye with that designation. VanSumeren, who is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon suffered in Week 1, started his NFL career at linebacker before making the transition to the offensive side of the football, and originally made his bones in Philadelphia as a core-four special-teamer for Michael Clay.

Similarly, Latu can still help at TE and has already shown his potential as a blocker in Kansas City last weekend. Before it all, he was also being noticed by Clay.

Physicality And Speed

Cameron Latu
Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Cameron Latu (49) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Unprompted, head coach Nick Sirianni has raved about Latu’s listed 6-foot-5, and 244-pound size, along with his physicality after an impressive block in the 20-17 win over Kansas City in Week 2.

“Cam Latu has this hit on the slice play on the defensive end that really helped that run get us down to the one-yard line, which ultimately led to us scoring,” said Sirianni. “It was good blocking all the way around there because it can get muddy down there sometimes, inside in the red zone.”

Sirianni also singled out the special teams help Kylen Granson and Latu were able to provide.

“Kylen played a heck of a game on special teams and so did Cam,” Sirianni said. “When guys are able to have an elevated role and they come in and they do their job, that gives you more and more confidence in them. It takes everybody, it takes everybody's role.”

Clay agreed on Tuesday.

“He provides some physicality, some speed also,” the special teams coordinator said when discussing Latu..”He flashed a little bit in the last game [against the Chiefs]. Obviously the punt return he got around the opposing punter's foot with his physicality going through the wing right there. He did a great job for us on kickoff return blocking, and it's kudos to Cam. It's a pretty cool story. 

“He's drafted in San Francisco third round, but Sunday was his first ever regular season game. Just being able to bounce around the league but still keep at it and show to us that he could be an added force for us is really cool for Cam and more respect to Cam to keep going on with that.”

John McMullen
