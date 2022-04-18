Previewing Eagles' Draft: Offensive Tackle

Offensive tackle might be the team's deepest position but it's also among the most important, so Philadelphia is always looking to add

Offensive tackle is the Eagles’ strongest position with All-Pro level bookends in Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata backed up by capable options like Andre Dillard and Jack Driscoll who could start elsewhere in what is – outside of Philadelphia – generally an offensive line-deficient league.

That doesn’t mean the Eagles couldn’t look to add at the position for multiple reasons, however.

Johnson will turn 32 in May, has already had reconstructive ankle surgery, and went through a serious mental-health issue last season that forced him to leave the organization for a month in-season.

Meanwhile, the Eagles need to make a decision on Andre Dillard’s fifth-year option in early May as a 2019 first-round pick although that could be alleviated by a trade during the draft.

From a talent perspective, Mailata and Johnson were two of the best OTs in the NFL last season, grading out as Nos. 3 and 10 respectively by Pro Football Focus.

Dillard and Driscoll could form a competent starting duo in the league with Dillard filling in well when forced into the lineup last season and Driscoll acquitting himself nicely at right guard when forced into action, a position that is not as natural for him.

The problem moving forward with Dillard as a backup involves his pedigree as a former first-round pick which spikes his salary to $12.604 million in 2023, a number that is obviously untenable for a backup. The former Washington State star also lacks versatility in that he’s not comfortable playing anywhere other than LT.

The good news with that is left tackle remains a premium position and Dillard is certainly one of the best 32 options in the NFL at the position, so there should be some kind of market.

The Eagles already started preparing for a post-Dillard world by bringing in Le’Raven Clark, a player with starting experience in Indianapolis and someone familiar to Nick Sirianni, despite rehabbing from an Achilles’ tear most of last year.

Clark obviously isn’t as talented as Dillard but he’s far more versatile with the ability to be a capable game-day swing tackle and even move inside in a pinch.

Driscoll, meanwhile, has already held his own as both a right tackle and right guard during his first two pro seasons as an injury replacement but has had trouble staying on the field himself and is coming off ankle surgery.

Brett Toth is another versatile player who is a natural OT but can play all five positions on the OL. Toth, though, is coming off a torn ACL in Week 18 last season.

The final piece to OL coach Jeff Stoutland’s puzzle on the outside is second-year player Kayode Awosika, an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo last year, who serves as a developmental player with a solid upside.

EAGLES OT DEPTH CHART:

LT - Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, Le’Raven Clark, Brett Toth

RT - Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Kayode Awosika

EAGLES TODAY TOP 10:

1. Evan Neal, Alabama

2. Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State

4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

6. Tyler Smith, Tulsa

7. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

8. Abraham Lucas, Washington State

9. Rasheed Walker, Penn State

10. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Sleeper - Spencer Burford, Texas-San Antonio

Boom or Bust - Daniel Faalele, Minnesota

BUILDING THE PERFECT OT

Pass blocking - Charles Cross, Mississippi State - The questions on Cross start with his size and power but his footwork in pass pro is as advanced as it gets in the modern college landscape.

Run blocking - Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State - Ekwonu has rare natural power and could turn into a Trent Williams-like dominator when he’s more refined.

Pulling and Trapping - Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan - Set to turn 25 in September the Austrian is older than you typically want prospects to be but maybe that’s why is so advanced when it comes to his movement skills. Raimann matches up right now with NFL speed better than anyone in the class.

Downfield blocking - Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky - The key with Rosenthal will be getting to the second level but if he reaches that bar he’s got Jason Kelce-level athleticism when moving downfield.

Strength - Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State - Ekwonu has the kind of grip strength wrestlers usually have and can generally steer opposing defensive linemen anywhere he wants them to go.

Eagles Potential Picks:

Day 1 - None

As much as the Eagles value the offensive line there are just too many needs elsewhere to consider the luxury on Day 1. More so, the top three OTs – Neal, Ekwonu, and Cross – should be long gone before the Eagles' first pick at No. 15 and the next tier is not nearly as certain from a prospect standpoint

Day 2 - Tyler Smith, Daniel Faalele

Jeffrey Lurie raved about Stoutland’s ability as a talent evaluator and if the OL coach starts pounding the table on a Day 2 prospect the Eagles’ brass might listen. It’s notable that Philadelphia had Smith in for a top-30 visit and he’s the kind of raw prospect Stoutland probably sees a huge upside in.

Faalele has Jordan Mailata-like size but isn’t quite the athlete. That said, snaring the Minnesota product as the heir apparent to Lane Johnson and envisioning Mailata-Faalele bookends could be intoxicating.

Day 3 - Rasheed Walker, Penn State, Dare Rosenthal

The Eagles will be looking for traits on Day 3. Walker is talented but struggles with the details and if he slides to Day 3 the Eagles might lean on Stoutland’s ability to get players up to speed and take a flyer. As noted, Rosenthal, a former LSU recruit, is so athletic Philadelphia will take notice especially if the organization believes his troubles in Baton Rouge are behind him.

