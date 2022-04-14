Previewing Eagles' Draft: Running Backs

Philadelphia is likely going to add a RB in the 2022 draft, most likely on Day 3

Nick Sirianni has stated his preference in the backfield is a committee approach, a nod to the conventional thinking in the modern NFL when it comes to a devalued position.

It’s not hard to envision the Eagles coach veering away from that sentiment if GM Howie Roseman uncovers a true bell-cow back who can handle the diverse workload of runner, receiver, and blocker, however.

For all the talk of committees, Sirianni’s first instinct at RB in 2021 was essentially a two-man approach featuring Miles Sanders as the lead back and rookie Kenny Gainwell as the change-up, third down, and hurry-up option.

Only when Sanders, 24, went down with an ankle injury at Las Vegas on Oct. 24 did Boston Scott get involved, and by the next week in Detroit, veteran big-back Jordan Howard was added to the mix.

Ultimately, when Sanders did return, Gainwell, 23, had hit a bit of a rookie wall while Scott, 26, and Howard, 27, each advantage of their playing time.

Moving forward, Sanders seems to have plenty of motivation entering a contract year, evolution is expected with the talented Gainwell during his second season and Scott is back on a one-year deal.

RELATED: Entering a Contract Year, Miles Sanders Understands ...

Howard remains a free agent and is seemingly in a cycle where the Eagles will see where they are at the position after the draft before thinking about bringing him back.

What we know from Howard’s recent forays into free agency is that the veteran chain-mover is a far better fit for the Eagles than most other NFL teams who simply aren't going to value a bigger back with a somewhat significant injury history.

For 2022, though, Sanders is again penciled in as RB1 and should be from a talent perspective. The Penn State product also seems to have a firm grasp on what the next 17 games will mean to his career and future in Philadelphia as he shoots for a second contract.

To that end, he has been in South Texas working with longtime trainer Craig Williams at Rice University.

Despite the ability to be a consistent 1,000-yard rusher, Sanders has topped out at 867 yards through his first three seasons. Furthermore, his early promise as a receiver has regressed over the past two seasons and pass protection has been spotty.

Sanders finished with a career-low of 754 yards last season but had a career-high 5.5 yards per carry while missing five games. His vaunted home-run ability was also missing with a long run of just 38 yards and for the first time, Sanders failed to find the end zone.

Conversely, the undersized Gainwell, Scott, and Howard combined for 15 rushing TDs between them.

Despite all of that Sanders would like to change SIrianni’s mind on the committee approach.

"I want to be the best," Sanders said. "That's what I train to be. I just want to be the best. That's why I'm working hard. I'm taking it a little more personal this year."

Sanders also might take the draft personally as it’s expected the Eagles bring in a RB at some point with the intent of finding a bigger back who can replicate what Howard does well plus the long-term promise to lead a 2023 committee if Sanders is elsewhere.

EAGLES RB DEPTH CHART:

Miles Sanders

Kenny Gainwell

Boston Scott

Jason Huntley

EAGLES TODAY TOP 10:

1. Kenneth Walker, Michigan State

2. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

3. Breece Hall, Iowa State

4. Tyler Allgeier, BYU

5. Dameon Pierce, Florida

6. James Cook, Georgia

7. Brian Robinson, Alabama

8. Abram Smith, Baylor

9. Zamir White, Georgia

10. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame

Sleeper - Pierre Strong, South Dakota State

Boom or Bust - Dameon Pierce, Florida

BUILDING THE PERFECT RB

Vision- Kenneth Walker, Michigan State - Walker’s instincts as a runner are why he’s No. 1 in the class.

Power/Short-Yardage - Dameon Pierce, Florida - There are a lot of solid big backs in this class and Pierce is the best natural chain-mover who runs like a bowling ball.

Speed - Ty Chandler, North Carolina - There aren’t many track stars in this year’s class but Chandler clocked under 4.4 and he can take teh baton and go. The problem is he’s not the savviest runner to get to open space.

Blocking - Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma - Really better equipped to be an H-back due to embracing the dirty work.

Receiving - James Cook, Georgia - The younger brother of Minnesota star Dalvin Cook, James has natural tracking skills down the field.

Eagles Potential Picks:

Day 1 - None.

Running back is a devalued position in the NFL and certainly inside the NovaCare Complex. The last back the Eagles considered in the first round was Christian McCaffrey in 2017 so you need to be really well-rounded to even be considered and that prospect doesn’t exist in 2022. The draft generally starts at RB in the second round for the Eagles and that's where Sanders was selected.

Day 2 - Breece Hall, Isaiah Spiller

With Sanders’ future uncertain entering a contract year the Eagles could start thinking RB in Round 3 if Hall and Spiller began to slip a little bit.

Day 3 - Dameon Pierce, Brian Robinson, Hassan Haskins

MORE

Previewing Eagles Draft: Quarterbacks - Sports Illustrated

A RB is likely going to be drafted on Day 3, so think about the big backs like Pierce, Robinson, and Haskins to replicate what Howard has given the Eagles when healthy.

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen