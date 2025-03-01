Quarterbacks Hold Key For Three Possible Eagles Trades Out Of Draft's First Round
Let’s have some weekend fun and speculate on the Eagles possibly trading out of the first round from where they own the 32nd and final pick of the first round. After all, they did it after they won the Super Bowl in 2018, so why not again?
Granted, every situation is different, but maybe this won’t be too different because, well, Howie Roseman is still the general manager and loves to make deals.
In 2018, the Eagles traded with the Ravens, moving back in the second round so Baltimore could use the 32nd pick on quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens wanted the fifth-year team option that comes with first-rounders.
Who’s to say a quarterback won’t hold the same sway this year?
In 2018, the Eagles sent their 32nd pick and the 132nd overall selection for Baltimore’s 52nd, 125th, and a 2019 second-round selection.
Jaxson Dart feels like the wildcard in the draft. Could the Ole Miss product go in the top 10? If a slide happens with him or Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, maybe they are still around at 32. Or maybe teams like the second tier enough to move into the first round, a group that would probably include Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, Kyle McCord, or Dillon Gabriel, to name a few.
Remember, quarterbacks begin to look more and more attractive for teams desperate to find one they believe could be developed, and getting that extra year is important.
Here are some teams that might want to get back into the first round to take a chance on a quarterback:
Raiders. Las Vegas swung and missed on Matthew Stafford, who got a new deal from his current team, the Rams, on Friday. The Raiders have the sixth pick in the draft, but that may be out of reach for the perceived top two QBs, Sanders and Ward.
LV owns eight picks in the draft, including two in the third round (Nos. 68 and 73). The Raiders’ second round pick is the 37th overall.
Tom Brady is basically running the show in Vegas, so maybe he tries to sign a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Sam Darnold and wait for next year’s crop of quarterbacks, which is believed to be a better and deeper group.
Jets. New York is right behind the Raiders. Maybe they and the Raiders will try to move up to get a quarterback, but one won’t be able to do it. After moving away from the horrible decision to sign Rodgers two years ago, new coach Aaron Glenn needs somebody to play the position. They have a pair of Day 2 picks – Nos. 42 and 92 overall to use as bargaining chips.
Saints. First-year head coach and former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would love to get out from under the heft of Derek Carr’s contract. Backups Jake Haener, a fourth-round pick two years ago, and Spencer Rattler, a fifth-round selection last year, didn’t impress much in limited time last year, and they own the 9th pick in this year’s draft.
Unless they can move up, maybe they will want back into the first round and find a QB Moore believes will help his job security beyond a season or two. They have the picks to make a deal doable, with a second-rounder (No. 40), two thirds (71 and 91), and a pair of fourths (110 and 128).
More NFL: Handicapping Who Could Be Eagles Opponent To Kickoff NFL Season