Ramifications To Eagles Trade Of C.J. Gardner-Johnson To Texans
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles did a lot of homework when Kenyon Green entered the draft out of Texas A&M in 2022. They met with the offensive lineman at the NFL Scouting Combine and had them in their facility as a top-30 visit.
They traded up in the draft, though, to acquire defensive tackle Jordan Davis at No. 13 overall. Green went two picks later to the Houston Texans.
Now, he’s with the Eagles, acquired in a trade that sent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston in what some may think was a surprising deal on Tuesday. With general manager Howie Roseman working the controls, there should be no surprises.
Gardner-Johnson delivered toughness and attitude to the defense, something his teammates talked about. What they didn’t always say, at least on the record, was his personality was an acquired taste, and not everybody acquired it.
For example, the drama he created speaking out against Darius Slay and how the back end needs to get younger and for getting angry when Slay didn’t mention him as a leader and potential captain.
Things didn’t end well when Gadner-Johnson didn’t return following the 2022 season, but that didn’t stop Roseman for re-acquiring him in free agency.
“I don’t think (animosity) was really an issue with Chauncey,” said general manager Howie Roseman days before the Eagle left for New Orleans and Super Bowl LIX. “Obviously, it didn’t go great when he left, but anytime people leave it’s hard to go well, but we felt it was a good fit coming back here this year and adding some things to this team on and off the field that we needed and he’s done a really nice job.”
Could Roseman deliver another surprise and bring back Slay, who they have yet to release as was reported last week now that the drama has exited the building? Things change quickly during these two days leading up to the official start of free agency on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Slay may have already signed with the Steelers by the time you read this.
As it is, Gardner-Johnson is gone and the possible return of Slay is only of a couple parts to the deal.
First, the acquisition.
Green has been beset with shoulder injuries, and that is a concern. He missed all of the 2023 season with them. As a rookie he started 14 games at left guard and Pro Football Focus gave him a harsh grade of 37.7, which was last among players at his position.
He returned in 2024 and played 12 games before another shoulder injury sidelined him until the final three regular-season games, but he didn’t start when he returned. Again, PFF ranked him last at his position with a grade of 38.6.
So, at this point, before offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland gets his hands on him, he projects as probably nothing more than a depth piece behind likely starter Tyler Steen or even Mekhi Becton, if Becton returns and brings more competition to the O-line.
Second, the path is clear for Sydney Brown to compete to be the starter, something the Eagles envisioned when they drafted him in the third round two years ago. He made six starts as a rookie and made a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the year against the Cardinals.
A torn ACL in the regular-season finale sidelined him that year and impacted his return this year. The rehab lasted until midseason and, when he returned, the knee still wasn’t quite 100 percent. Then, he suffered a concussion.
Tristin McCollum was the top backup at the time, and he will compete to be the starting safety, too, but the favorite is going to be Brown. The Eagles could also dive into the draft for a safety, and there have been some mock drafts, including by lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who, in his mock draft 1.0, mocked Georgia’s Malaki Starks to the Eagles at pick 32.
Lewis Cine, another Georgia player and first-round pick of the Vikings two years ago, could be in the mix if he can prove a serious knee injury is behind him.
