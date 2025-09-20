Rams OC On Eagles’ Defense: ‘They Expose Bad Football’
PHILADELPHIA - Vic Fangio is the kind of coach whose reputation arrives before he enters the room.
Perhaps no one has explained that better than Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur earlier this week with his summation of the Eagles’ defense.
“They expose bad football,” LaFleur, the younger brother of Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur, said in advance of Sunday's measuring-stick game between the 2-0 Rams and 2-0 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Defense was the big question mark for the Eagles coming into the season after losing a host of starters and key contributors from the No. 1-ranked defense in football that dominated Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX.
And the attrition came at every level, from Milton Williams and Josh Sweat up front to the injured Nakobe Dean and Oren Burks at linebacker, and Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Isaiah Rodgers on the back end.
Fangio, though, has his group humming more quickly than the 2024 group which took more time to round into form.
Entering Sunday’s measuring-stick game against the 2-0 Rams, Fangio has his defense at No. 9 overall for the small sample and its been even more suffocating in the second half of wins against Dallas and at the Chiefs.
“Obviously, they brought in Adoree’ [Jackson] with losing Slay so there's been a little bit of shuffle there and that safety as well, but not to be confused with…[them being] really, really good,” LaFleur said. “It's a really good secondary. Our guys know that they're a problem for most NFL teams.
They'll Expose You
“They're a problem for us. We have to be on our Ps and Qs in both phases of the game because they'll expose you.”
When asked about Fangio himself, LeFleur joked, “I’m ready to hang it up.”
“He’s a stud,” LaFleur said. “... It's no disrespect to anyone else that we've gone against from a coordinator perspective over the years, but he's the most consistent. His defenses are always the best or one of the best. He evolves with the times. It feels like he's always one step ahead of most offenses.
“It's a problem and he's got good players with it. It was a very smart move by [Eagles Head Coach] Nick [Sirianni] to bring him in. I think you see it come to life on tape. … They expose bad football across their 11 with their defensive coordinator, but their DBs especially, if you don't run good routes, crisp routes, they'll expose you.”
MORE NFL: ‘What’s Your Assist:’ Inside Nick Sirianni’s Coaching Mind