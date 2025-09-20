‘What’s Your Assist:’ Inside Nick Sirianni’s Coaching Mind
PHILADELPHIA - There’s a lot of “conventional wisdom” in professional football, little tidbits of seemingly stipulated truths in what Nick Sirianni often calls the “ultimate team game.”
In those constants, however, the Eagles’ head coach is always trying to find the advantage between the lip service and actual behavior.
It’s a relentlessness that is Sirianni’s superpower and something that has turned him into one of the winningest coaches in the Super Bowl era, and the most successful since the legendary John Madden swapped the sidelines for the broadcast booth after the 1978 season.
Sirianni is 50-20 (.714 winning percentage) in the regular season as Philadelphia’s head coach entering Sunday’s game between the 2-0 Eagles and the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams, with only Madden winning at a higher clip (.759) in the modern era
The secret sauce to it all on a given week might be as simple as exhausting every competitive-advantage angle when the general public is rolling its eyes, or turning the talk of the turnover ratio into the action of extra ball security, strip, or “peanut-punch” circuits in practice.
Every NFL coach understands how important the details are, but human nature often turns into relenting in the face of perception, whether it’s ruling a player out a little too early, or taking away from the steak of technique and fundamentals for the sizzle of that cool wrinkle you saw on some FCS film.
Sirianni plays the detail game until the bitter end, even if no advantage is gained.
At the finish line, however, those things have accumulated into 18 of 19 wins dating back to last season, or 39 takeaways to just 8 giveaways over that stretch.
Sirianni is also very cognizant of what every coach needs to be successful.
Players First
“It's always players [first],” Sirianni noted, often tracing that philosophy back to his former college coach and mentor, former Mount Union legend Larry Kehres. “… I think the best coaches, in my opinion, are the ones that have core philosophies of their scheme, but fit that to their players, because that's what it's always about.
“I learned that from Larry Kehres a long, long time ago. ‘You may think that you want this,’ he always says, ‘Players, plays, formations,’ and you may want to run this certain scheme, or you may want to run that certain scheme, but does it fit your players the best?”
It’s a simple lesson that can be learned at any level of football, but too many coaches, even at the highest level, lack the humility to learn while basking in the pride of “scheme.”
“I'm bragging on my brother for a second. My brother, Jay [Sirianni], went far in the playoffs in the Pro system, got a new group of guys, ran a spread system, won two state championships that way,” the Eagles’ coach said. “Those guys graduated, didn't have the same type of guys, and then they went to the state championship running the Wing-T.
“That, to me, is how I was raised in this. To me, it’s always players over plays. Always, always, always, always.”
Inside that sentiment comes the sliding scale of role from a superstar like Saquon Barkley down to a practice-squad elevation like Cameron Latu.
“A lot of people get caught up in stats. But what’s your assist?” Barkley said when discussing Sirianni’s messaging this week. “In football, you don’t really have an assist category … He’s showing plays of me running down the field, seeing how Smitty [DeVonta Smith] or AJ [Brown] are blocking, or Jahan [Dotson] running (deep) or the O-line is doing this.”
For tight end turned fullback and special-teamer Latu, he was told to play into his size and physicality entering Week 2 at Kansas City and delivered with a crushing block in the fourth quarter that pushed Chiefs edge defender Charles Omenihu back into the end zone and allowed Barkley to gain four yards, helping set up a Jalen Hurts sneak that essentially sealed the game.
“A common theme always comes back to the fact that it takes a team,” Barkley said. Just continue to fall in line with that.”
The virtual bar rooms across social media are often filled with debate about this coach vs. that coach, and Sean McVay’s reputation often dwarfs Sirianni’s, even though the Rams’ well-regarded coach, whose mere orbit can generate head-coaching interviews, is 0-3 against the pilot so many can’t figure out.
You can have the scheme, the Eagles will take the relentlessness.