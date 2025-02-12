Ranking The Eagles' Pending Free Agents
PHILADELPHIA - There's still some celebrating to do with a million or so Eagles fans set to invade South Philadelphia into Center City and up to the Art Museum steps to pay their respects to the second team in franchise history to win the Lombardi Trophy.
For Howie Roseman, the cigars and champagne of a raucous post-game locker room after Philadelphia's 40-22 blowout win over Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX quickly receded to the realization that things move fast in the NFL.
Free agency and the new league year starts in just over a month so the well-regarded Eagles GM has been multitasking for quite some time.
The big monetary winners for the Eagles' pending free agents should be first-team All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun, defensive tackle Milton Williams, and edge rusher Josh Sweat, who all showed up with splash plays on the biggest stage.
Overall the Eagles have 16 players set to become unrestricted free agents, as well as a pending exclusive rights free agent in Britain Covey and exclusive rights linebacker/fullback Ben VanSumeren.
One of the 16 is defensive end Brandon Graham, who was not ready to address his future after his second Super Bowl win.
At 36, no Eagles player has toiled in more seasons or games than Graham, who came into this season saying it would be his last. B.G. hedged on that after suffering a torn triceps on Nov. 24 at the Los Angeles Rams before making it back to play Super Bowl LIX. The bet here is that Graham eventually calls it a career on top.
As for the other 15, her's what the pecking order should be for Roseman.
15 - OT Le’Raven Clark - The veteran offensive tackle was put on injured reserve in May when he suffered a leg injury that had him on a Roll-A-Bout, usually indicative of either an Achilles or Lisfranc injury. Jordan Mailata has praised Clark for helping him over the years but Clark hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2022.
14 - OL Nick Gates - Another veteran lineman, Gates is a good locker-room guy who stuck around for the entire season but was passed up by Brett Toth late in the campaign and ultimately put on IR before the Super Bowl with a sudden groin injury to make room for Graham's return.
13 - TE C.J. Uzomah - The Eagles need to bolster the depth behind Dallas Goedert at tight end and will likely be looking to get younger at the position.
12 - WR Parris Campbell - A favorite of Nick Sirianni, Campbell's importance waned after the Eagles acquired WR3 Jahan Dotson before the start of the regular season. Campbell toggled between the 53-man roster and the practice squad, playing in five games.
11 - OL Jack Driscoll - The versatile Driscoll signed with Miami last offseason before getting cut and returning to the Eagles, playing in 13 games as a backup. An injury in practice had Driscoll on a Roll-A-Bout, something that will likely complicate things and perhaps pushing a decision on Driscoll into far later in the process.
10 - LS Rick Lovato - The 32-year-old has been rock solid for the Eagles since 2016 before slipping a bit this season which may have contributed to Jake Elliott's inconsistency. Don't be surprised if the Eagles bring Lovato back but with some younger competition.
9 - DB Avonte Maddox - This could be the end of the road for Maddox in Philadelphia. He was the slot cornerback for the first four games before giving way to rookie star Cooper DeJean. Maddox still contributed on special teams, as a backup safety, and as a dime back. Add in that the team also believes Maddox has a future as a coach and another one-year deal at the veteran minimum shouldn't be ruled out.
8 - OL Fred Johnson - Johnson was solid as a fill-in at left tackle for Jordan Mailata and is more than serviceable as a game-day swing tackle.
7 - LB Oren Burks - Burks stepped in for an injured Nakobe Dean late in the season and played exceptionally well all the way through the Super Bowl. As a LB3 and special teams player, he's top-tier but Burks' stellar play down the stretch may have earned him two years in the eyes of some and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.'s presence would likely prevent the Eagles from entertaining something like that.
6 - RB Kenny Gainwell - Gainwell is a favorite of both Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. He's been a solid RB2 through his rookie contract and may want to find a situation where he could garner more playing time.
5 - CB Isaiah Rodgers - The Eagles smartly signed Rodgers when he was suspended for the entire 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy and waited. This season, Rodgers was excellent at times as the top outside backup behind Darius Slay and Quinyon Mitchell.
There are some concerns about whether Rodgers can hold up full-time on the outside due to some size deficiencies but Slay had advocated for Rodgers as a starting-level outside CB. The winning and Rodgers' loyalty to the Eagles for giving him a second chance could be enough to keep him at a manageable rate.
4. - OL Mekhi Becton - Like Rodgers, Becton, who loved being coached by Jeff Stoutland, is going to be loyal to the Eagles in a responsible way. However, if someone comes knocking with left tackle money, that could be a problem. In that instance, Philadelphia's contingency would be Tyler Steen.
3. - Edge Josh Sweat - The Eagles reworked Sweat’s contract down to keep him in 2024 after allowing him to explore a deal last offseason. The 27-year-old delivered with eight sacks and 2 1/2 more in the Super Bowl on a big stage that usually gets people paid.
Sweat has been proactive understanding this could be his last opportunity for a multi-year deal for big money, hiring super agent Drew Rosenhaus to maximize earning potential that could reach over a $15 million average annual value.
2. - DT Milton Williams - Williams bet on himself and is about to win big. The 2021 third-round pick was one of the better interior pass rushers in football and put the punctuation on that with a two-sack Super Bowl. It's not inconceivable that Williams could reach a $20M AAV contract, something that would make it very difficult for the Eagles to keep him.
1. - LB Zack Baun - The Eagles’ first-team All-Pro linebacker was fifth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and is the top priority entering the offseason, an amazing ascension after signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal this past offseason.
A playmaking machine Baun stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 151 tackles, five forced fumbles, 3 1/2 sacks, four pass breakups and an interception. He also made a brilliant diving interception of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs backed up. Roseman understands he needs to get Baun done.