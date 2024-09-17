Report: Eagles' Jalen Carter Punished For Being Late
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter did not start Monday’s disappointing 22-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons as punishment for being “late for something team-related,” according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Carter sat for the first series against the Falcons and was on the field for Atlanta’s second offensive series.
Eagles on SI was told Carter not starting was a punitive measure Monday night by a team source and Jeff McLane was able to confirm with multiple NFL sources that Carter was late to something Eagles' related.
Typically the Eagles start in “50 fronts” with Carter and Milton Williams bookending nose tackle Jordan Davis as 4i techniques on the interior with overhang players Josh Sweat and Bryce Huff.
Against the Falcons, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio began with a four-man front with Davis and Williams inside and Sweat and Huff as the edge players.
Carter ultimately played 46 of the team’s 61 snaps on defense, the top rep count for any interior player and 75% of the team’s total.
The second-year pro from Georgia was credited with only one assisted tackle in the box score. Pro Football Focus also credited Carter with three hurries as well but also gave him a second consecutive subpar grade this season due to poor run defense marks.
Carter and Atlanta two-time second-team All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom engaged in a nice back-and-forth during the Falcons’ comeback win.
