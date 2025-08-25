Reports: Eagles Make Surprise Cut Involving QB
The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room is in a completely different place than it was in just a few days ago.
At this point just a few days ago, the Eagles' quarterback room consisted of Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and rookie Kyle McCord. The discussion about the room had been dominated by a debate whether the team should keep McCord or Thompson-Robinson. Well, at this point, the team isn't keeping either.
The Eagles cut Thompson-Robinson this past weekend and acquired Sam Howell in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings after reports surfaced hinting McKee may not be ready for Week 1. The Eagles aren't done adjusting the quarterback room it seems, though, as Philadelphia reportedly cut ties with McCord on Monday, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
"The Eagles are releasing rookie QB Kyle McCord, per a league source," Schultz said. "The 6th-round pick out of Syracuse had a good training camp, but Philly already has 3 QBs on its roster."
Who will be the next Eagles surprise cut?
This doesn't necessarily mean his stint in Philadelphia is completely over. After teams finalize 53-man rosters on Tuesday, they will be able to create practice squads. It wouldn't be the biggest shock in the world to see someone like McCord return for the practice squad with three other quarterbacks on the active roster. But, that's speculation at this point.
Over the last few months, it seemed like either McCord or Thompson-Robinson would make the cut, but not both. The fact that neither will begin the season with the team on the active roster just goes to show how much -- and quickly -- things change in the NFL. The Minnesota Vikings met with Carson Wentz and that led to a signing. That made Howell expendable and got him moved to Philadelphia. That deal -- plus McKee's injury -- changed the perception around the room behind Hurts.
There's still over 24 hours to go until the Eagles have to finalize the 53-man roster. Who could be the next surprise guy to go?