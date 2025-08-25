Eagles Cut 1st-Rounder From Offseason Blockbuster
The Philadelphia Eagles are working hard to get the roster down to 53 players and made a somewhat surprising decision on Monday.
Early in the offseason, the Eagles traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans in a package that brought former first-round pick Kenyon Green. There were draft picks exchanged, but they were flipped once again in the two teams' deal landing John Metchie III in Philadelphia.
With roster cut-down day coming on Tuesday, CBS Sports senior football reporter Matt Zenitz reported on Matt Zenitz that the Eagles are already moving on from Green.
"The Eagles are waiving offensive lineman Kenyon Green, sources tell CBS Sports," Zenitz said. "Was a first-round pick in 2022 and has made 23 career starts. Had been acquired in a trade with the Texans in March...
The Eagles continue to make moves left and right
"Green was the Texans’ starting left guard last year before heading to the Eagles this offseason as part of the trade that sent C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Houston. Was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 draft. In college, was a two-time All-American at Texas A&M."
The Eagles have the top offensive line in football and added more depth on Sunday by bringing Fred Johnson back to town.
At the time of the deal, the Eagles made it clear that finances in regard to Gardner-Johnson was the biggest reason for the deal. Philadelphia turned down Green's fifth-year option earlier in the offseason so it didn't seem like there was a long-term future in Philadelphia for him anyway, but this decision still does come as somewhat surprising.
Luckily for the Eagles, they do have that strong offensive line and will be just fine there. At safety, the Eagles drafted Andrew Mukuba who has looked like he could be an impact starter right from Week 1 on if he can stay healthy. The Eagles have had a busy offseason and there still is time left for more moves. Franky, there's more coming for Philadelphia before Tuesday's cut-down day across the league.
