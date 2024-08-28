Roster Bubble Never Burst For Two Eagles Longshot Defensive Players
PHILADELPHIA – There weren’t many jobs to be won on a well-stocked Eagles roster this summer, but they proved too good not to find a spot for them. And that’s what happened when Tuesday’s 4 p.m. roster deadline came and went, and they were members of the 53.
The Eagles went heavy at defensive backs, keeping 11, because McCollum muscled his way in, doing so with special team ability and a big jump in his safety skills from Year 1, when he was an undrafted free agent from Sam Houston State, to Year 2.
“Tristin flashed in games and did some really good things in games that we all saw, but also, he was consistent in the things that he did in practice,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He has great athletic ability that can help on special teams, and we know how he can affect the game on special teams as well.
“Really happy for him. As sad as we are for the guys that don't make it, there are stories - for whatever reason, that sits with you longer, the ones that don't make it and the hard conversations you have. But a guy like Tristin, you're really excited for.”
Booker is another one of those good stories, finding a way to convince the Eagles to keep six defensive tackles.
Booker, 24, will be one more young member of an already young defensive tackle group with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, and Marlon Tuipulotu.
“We have a really young room but there’s so much talent in that room,” he said. “You look at JC, JD, Milt, Marlon, Morrow, all those guys and, honestly, I love it because we’re all trying to make our mark on that league, so we’re all at that same level of trying to learn.
“We’re passing knowledge to each other. There’s no ego, no pride, nothing like that. Everybody genuinely likes each other. I think it’s a great situation to be in. We have a bunch of young guys that are hungry.”
In its earliest days, the 53-man roster is unstable, so McCollum or Booker could be the first ones out if the Eagles identify someone on another team that would be an upgrade, though it certainly didn’t sound like neither is in any jeopardy, especially Booker.
“If you were here in the off-season, he lived in the facility,” said general manager Howie Roseman, about Booker. “Tremendous work ethic, an incredibly smart guy, a Stanford guy. He's got all the tools in his body. Just an incredible tribute to him and how hard he worked.
“When you see his tape and his get-off, and his ability to play with leverage, to play with power, to affect the quarterback, to be disruptive around the quarterback in the backfield. To us, it was clear the guy deserved to be on the team. Just really proud of him.”
Both players spent time on the Eagles practice squad last year and both have gotten a small taste of the NFL. McCollum, who has a twin brother with the Buccaneers named Zyon, was elevated three times from the PS last year and Booker made it into 10 games (206 snaps) in 2022 as a rookie fifth-round pick of the Texans.
“Any time you can get some in-game experience, especially in the regular season, postseason, whatever it is, it’s very valuable, especially for a player like me who doesn’t get many reps, so it’s good to get in that atmosphere so you know what to expect moving forward,” said McCollum.
Roseman credited the team’s developmental program led by former Eagles outside linebacker Connor Barwin.
“(They) do a tremendous job of developing guys and trying to work on their weaknesses while they're on the practice squad in the spring and in the summer and then obviously with our coaches,” said the GM.
Sirianni gave credit to the Eagles’ offensive line for helping Booker get better.
“It's just a real good example of the work that he got against a good offensive line last year while he was here,” said the coach. “The improving Thomas on our practice squad last year really improved because of the quality of player he was going against the entire year."
