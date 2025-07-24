Safety Or CB For Eagles' 'Three-Down Coop?'
PHILADELPHIA – Perhaps the most intriguing development over the first two days of Eagles’ training camp has been ascending second-year defensive back Cooper DeJean playing safety opposite his good friend Reed Blankenship.
The goal for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is to keep DeJean on the field at all times, and that means the star slot player has to play at another position when the Eagles are in their “base defense.”
In the spring, that was outside cornerback for DeJean. In camp, it’s been on the back end.
“It’s a different perspective back there,” DeJean said after practice Thursday, his second consecutive day toggling between safety and the slot. “I’m still kind of getting used to being back there and playing that position. There are some differences, some similarities from nickel and safety. But right now, I’m still learning the position and trying to get comfortable back there.”
Earlier, Fangio reiterated to Eagles On SI the desire to keep DeJean on the field at all times.
“I mean, the primary motive is we'd like to have him be part of our base package and I do believe he can play safety,” something Fangio first alluded to in the spring.
“It's new for him, so we're going to give him some work there,” the veteran DC continued before noting outside corner remains in the equation as well.. “Then you'll see days in the base where he'll play some corner, so it's going to be an evolution.”
The point Fangio has consistently made is that DeJean will be on the field at all times and where that ends up being may be about the other players at the DC's disposal.
“A lot of it will depend upon how well we do at those positions with the other guys,” said Fangio. “So we'll make the best decision for the team based upon. It's not only how he's doing, it's going to be determined by how everybody's doing.
“That's safety and corner.”
DeJean is up for the challenge.
“No preference, really. Obviously, when we’re in base, I have to come off the field [as a slot corner]. So find a way to stay on the field,” the emerging star said. “Just trusting the coaches, and them putting me in the right position, whether it’s safety, corner in base, and nickel when we’re in nickel. But trusting the coaches to where I fit best, and where I can impact the defense.”