Saints Speak To Another Eagles' Assistant
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles assistant head coach/running backs Jemal Singleton has interviewed with the New Orleans Saints for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Singleton, 49, is the second Philadelphia assistant in two days to interview for the job after quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier on Sunday.
The Saints, of course, hired former Eagles' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week after the Eagles' 40-22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
There is also talk in league circles that Moore would like to speak with Philadelphia's associate head coach/passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo for the job. However, Patullo is believed to be a strong candidate to replace Moore as the OC in Philadelphia.
Singleton is coming off a season in which Saquon Barkley set a new NFL single-season rushing record (including the postseason) with 2,504 yards breaking the previous mark of 2,476 by Denver's Terrell Davis in 1998.
Singleton also leads the Eagles' ball-security operation which resulted in a plus-11 turnover ratio in the regular season, a mark bettered in the postseason in just four games with a plus-12.
An Air Force cadet in his playing days, Singleton is famous locally for donning boxing gloves during the Eagles' ball-security practice circuits. He's also apt to use a football attached to a chain and lengthy broomsticks fitted with a boxing glove, all to punch at the football.
Philadelphia fumbled just 19 times in the regular season, losing 9 of those versus its opponents, who fumbled 30 times and lost 13. In the playoffs, the Eagles had just 1 interception and no lost fumbles.
Singleton began his coaching career at Air Force in 2003 as a varsity assistant before becoming the running backs coach from 2006-10. Stints at Oklahoma and Arkansas followed before he graduated to the NFL as the running backs coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2016-17. From there Singleton spent a season with the then-Oakland Raiders and two in Cincinnati before Nick Sirianni hired him to be the Eagles' assistant head coach/running backs.
Most have tilted toward Nussmeier getting the Saints OC job because he's been working closely with Moore through every step of the latter's coaching journey which has taken the duo from Dallas to Los Angeles and Philly.
That said, Moore spoke with SI's Albert Breer over the weekend and specifically championed the Eagles' running game and ball security as foundations of their Super Bowl win, a sentiment that foreshadowed the interest in Singleton.
MORE NFL: Kellen Moore Admits Leaning On Two Top Eagles' Assistants