Saquon Barkley Becomes Third Eagles Running Back In Last 10 Years To Win NFC Award
One game with his new team is all it took for Saquon Barkley to win the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award. And what a game it was.
Behind a better offensive line than he ever had in six seasons with the New York Giants, the Eagles running back gained 132 total yards (109 rushing, 23 receiving) and scored three touchdowns for just the second time in his career. Two came on the ground, the other on a superb throw from Jalen Hurts and catch in the end zone from 18 yards away.
He will forver be the first NFL player to score a touchdown in South America.
It is the fourth career Offensive Player of the Week Award for Barkley and his second on kickoff weekend.
He is just the third Eagles running back to win the award in the last 10 seasons, joining D’Andre Swift (Week 2, 2023) and Boston Scott (Week 17, 2019).
“We still got a lot to improve on, including myself,” said Barkley after the Eagles beat the Packers, 34-29 on Friday night. “It meant a lot to come out here and take advantage of the opportunity and be one of the first teams to ever to play in South America, and not only play, but take care of business and get the W, too.”
Zack Baun was in the mix for the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 15 tackles with two sacks in the opening-season win, but that award went to Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, who had four tackles and two passes defended. His game-winning, 43-yard interception return for a touchdown with 7:35 to play is probably what put him above Baun.
49ers kicker Jake Moody won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after converting all six field goals, including two from more than 50 yards, in San Francisco’s win over the New York Jets.
On the AFC side, Texans running back Joe Mixon won on offense in his debut with Houston, Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau won on defense, and the special teams player was Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, who, like Moody, made all six of his field goals, all of which were more than 40 yards.
