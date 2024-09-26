Saquon Barkley Could Threaten Eagles Record After Three-Game Start
PHILADELPHIA – Only LeSean McCoy has gotten off to a better start in Eagles history after three games than Saquon Barkley.
Since coming over as a free agent in the offseason from the New York Giants, Barkley leads the league in rushing with 351 yards and is tied with the Ravens’ Derrick Henry for the most rushing touchdowns at four and tied for the top spot with the Saints’ Alvin Kamara for picking up the most first downs with 20 – 16 by rush, four by catch for Barkley.
McCoy had 395 yards and two touchdowns after three games in his historic 2013 season when he set the team record for most yards in a single season with 1,607. Barkley is on pace to break that record and rack up more than 1,700 yards and break that record.
Barkley may not get there, but he could make the top five single-season marks provided he remain healthy for all 17 games.
“I couldn’t tell you how many times I've just really shook my head like, man, that was an unbelievable cut,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “And he's making these cuts at 230 pounds. Oh, on top of that, he's making these cuts at 4.3 speed. Who is like him, you know what I mean?”
Not many, that’s for sure.
D’Andre Swift came close to Barkley’s total last year, but he had just three yards in the first game, yet still posted 308 yards after his first three games.
After McCoy’s 395-yard total, here are the next four top rushing seasons in team history and their yardage after the first three games:
-Wilbert Montgomery, 1979, 1,502 yards, with 228 after three games.
-Ricky Watters, 1996, 1,411, with 277 after three games.
-Wilbert Montgomery, 1981, 1,402 yards, with 346 after three games.
-Brian Westbrook, 2007, 1,333 yards, with 291 after three games.
Barkley isn’t looking at where he ranks in team history or even that he is the NFL’s leading rusher after three weeks and tops in two other categories.
“Never,” he said on Wednesday. “You don’t get focused on the results. You focus on the process. When you do that, you’ll look back at the end of the season and be happy where everything is at.”
