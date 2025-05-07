Saquon Barkley Has Statement About Eagles Controversy
The Philadelphia Eagles are just weeks away from more discussion about the "Tush Push."
The Green Bay Packers moved to get the play banned this offseason but the discussion was tabled earlier in the offseason as the NFL owners meetings. That didn't end the controversial debate, though. It just delayed it. The next round of owners meetings will come on May 20th and May 21st and there's a chance it gets brought up again.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was asked about the play and made his opinion pretty clear about it, as shared by ESPN.
"If you don't like it, get better at stopping it," Barkley said. "It's not like a play we only could do. Everybody does it. Everybody tries it. We're just super successful at it. They were super successful at it before I was there. I know what it does to a team. How it breaks down a team. And now being on a team, you're lining up everyone knows what you are doing. It's like stop me and they can't. So they're going to be in their feels about it and try to make changes but I don't see that happening. And if it doesn't, just get better at stopping it.
It's not too shocking that Barkley is in favor of keeping the play in the game. The Eagles aren't the only team who have run it, as he mentioned, but they have been the most successful with it. Will the Eagles have a chance to keep to going in 2025?