Saquon Barkley's Motivation Isn't About 2,000 Yards, And That's A Good Thing
PHILADELPHIA – Saquon Barkley didn’t set out to run for 2,000 yards last year. “It kind of just happened,” said the Eagles’ star running back. He isn’t revealing any details of how he wants his encore season to look.
“I was able to watch ‘A Football Life’ about Emmitt Smith, and he was big about writing goals,” said Barkley. “I’m a big believer in setting goals, too. But for me, I kind of just take care of the little things first, and everything else that I want to accomplish, all the things that you have to accomplish to become great, to create your legacy and become a Hall of Fame player, I just try to take care of that, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Eight running backs put up 2,000 yards rushing in one season before Barkley became the ninth. The best season turned in the following year was from Barry Sanders, who put up 1,491 yards then retired at 30.
The worst was Terrell Davis, who had just 211, but he played in just four games after his 2,000-yard season. Davis played in only 17 games over three seasons after his stellar season in 1998, a season in which he set an NFL record for most yards in a season when the playoffs are factored in. Barkley broke that record with 2,504 yards.
Notably, Derrick Henry made it into just eight games after his 2,000-yard season and had 937, but the Ravens’ running back came close to doing it a second time last year before settling for 1,921 at the age of 30.
“I should reach out to Derrick, to be honest,” said Barkley. “I’m good friends with Derrick. He’s been doing it for a long time. He rushed for 2,000 and almost got it (again) last year. He’s playing at a high level at that age, and at the position that we’re playing. So, Derrick is definitely someone I should reach out to.”
Barkley, who is 28, walked back comments he made on a podcast about possibly walking away from the game at any time. So what will motivate him this season, after joining the rare 2,000-yard club and winning a Super Bowl?
“The thing that drives me is the same thing that had been driving me since I was a little kid, and I’ve said it since I’ve gotten into the league (and) I don’t mean it in an arrogant way, (but) I want to be the best running back to ever play, or at least one of the best running backs to ever play,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a way you can prove who’s the best. But that’s always been my motivation. I feel like God’s blessed me with a unique ability, and put me through a lot of adversity, and that’s still going to be my mindset.
“So, the love of the game, wanting to win, and wanting to compete and be great is always going to push me, no matter if we win four Super Bowls.”
