Seven bold predictions for the 2025 Eagles…
Jalen Hurts will be the league MVP. The quarterback was the runner-up in 2022, and this time he finishes the job with a 4,000-yard passing season and a career-high in touchdowns with 25. It feels like that kind of season for the reigning Super Bowl MVP who just turned 27 last month.
“He’s always been a great leader, but we always have room for improvement, and I love that about him,” said running back Saquon Barkley. “He’s always trying to find little things to get better at to improve his game ,and that helps all of us out."
Speaking of Barkley…
He won’t run for 2,000 yards again but will come close. That’s hardly a bold prediction, but he won’t have as many runs in the regular season when he carried it 345 times last year, otherwise he might’ve taken another “run” at it. The backfield depth is improved with the addition of A.J. Dillon and Will Shipley in his second year, so there’s no need to give the 28-year-old the ball that many times.
Emmitt Smith had 261 carries when he was 28 and Barry Sanders 307 at the same age, so backing off on Barkley makes sense. Still, mark him down for 1,550 with the same amount of touchdowns last year – 13. It it makes you feel any better, Barkley will have more than the 33 catches for 278 yards he had last year.
"Him in space is dynamic," said OC Kevin Patullo.
Sacks, Picks, And Final Record
Nolan Smith will have double-digit sacks. He has to stay healthy for this to happen, and the optimistic guess is he will. He reached 10.5 last year, with 6.5 in the regular season and four in the playoffs. He gets 11 in the regular season this year.
Rookie of the Year. The Eagles have two more cracks at it with linebacker Jihaad Campbell and safety Drew Mukuba. They haven’t had a defensive rookie of the year in their history, though Jalen Carter was second two years ago. The Giants’ Abdul Carter will make it tough, but Campbell will find a way to get the job done with seven sacks and three interceptions.
Speaking of interceptions…
Reed Blankenship will lead the team in picks. This may not be a bold prediction, either, but the title is up for grabs after C.J. Gardner-Johnson took his team-leading six last year to the Houston Texans. Blankenship had four last season and eight in his three-year career. Put him down for five.
Eagles win the East. Finally, the drought of no repeat winner in the NFC East will end. Not since the Eagles ran off four titles in row from 2001-04 has a team found a way to win it in back-to-back years. It won’t be easy, not with 11 of their 17 games against playoff teams from a year ago but put them down for 12 wins.
Eagles don’t win the Super Bowl. They have the talent to do so, but the depth they had last year has yet to reveal itself. It might, as the season unfolds and players develop, but the Eagles’ run will end in the NFC Championship against the Packers.
