Seven Thoughts From Week 2 And How They Relate To The Eagles
Here are a touchdown and PAT’s worth of thoughts from Sunday’s Week 2 games and how they pertain to the Eagles:
Saints marching
It was hard to get a read on the New Orleans Saints after Week 1 when they bludgeoned the league’s punching bag, the Carolina Panthers, but go into Dallas for the Cowboys’ home opener and beat them to a pulp? Now, you have our attention, Saints.
New Orleans scored touchdowns the first six times it possessed the ball, Alvin Kamara had 115 yards rushing and three touchdowns with another two catches for 65 yards and another TD, and their defense picked off Dak Prescott twice, one each from Paulson Adebo and the other from the ageless Tyrann Mathieu. It was the Honey Badger’s 34th interception of his 12-year career.
A historical note: Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was a second-round pick, the 36th overall pick in the 2013 draft; Mathieu was a third-round selection, the 69th player picked. Slay has 28 career picks.
The Eagles get a chance next Sunday, on a short week after Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, to see if they can slow down the Saints.
How about those Cowboys?
In one week, they went from looking like Super Bowl contenders to the franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl or even sniffed an NFC Championship Game in the 21st century. A big flaw in the Cowboys’ armor is their running game.
Granted, they fell so far behind so quickly in getting smoked by the Saints, 44-19, that they had to turn to the air more often than they probably wanted. Still, relying on a running back with close to 2,500 touches in his career in Ezekiel Elliott, Rico Dowdle, who had less than 400 yards rushing in his first three years in Dallas, and Dalvin Cook, who is on the practice squad but looked washed up last year with the New York Jets doesn’t seem like a good idea.
Missed opportunity
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had been 5-1-1 with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions against the Washington Commanders in his career. He played OK, with two touchdowns and a passer rating of 100.0, but New York still lost, 21-18 to fall to 0-2.
Looking at their schedule, it’s going to be hard to find a win, with a trip to play the Browns next week followed by home against the Cowboys, a trip to Seattle, then home against the Bengals and Eagles with a trip to Pittsburgh after that.
If they are 0-8 coming out of that stretch, head coach Brian Daboll may not survive.
Swashbuckling Bucs
The Saints aren’t the only team rolling in the NFC South. So are the Buccaneers, who beat the Detroit Lions, 20-16, to reach 2-0. The Eagles will travel to Tampa in two weeks. The Bucs hope to be 3-0 at that point by beating the visiting Broncos next week. There is some concern about defensive tackle Vita Vea, who will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a knee injury believed to be an MCL sprain.
Packers reminder
That was a good team the Eagles beat last week, and Green Bay showed why. Even without Jordan Love at quarterback, the Packers sent the Indianapolis Colts to 0-2. Malik Willis made the start for Love, who suffered a knee injury against Philly, but they didn’t need him much. Not with Josh Jacobs hammering away on the ground and getting 151 yards on 32 carries.
Willis just had to throw 14 passes. He completed 12 for 127 yards and passer rating of 126. It’s always easier, though, to play QB with a running game.
Surprise 2-0 teams
Excluding Sunday night’s game between the Bears and Texans - both teams 1-0 - and the Eagles at 1-0 heading into Monday night, there are eight teams at 2-0. My biggest surprises are the Vikings, who beat the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, and the Bucs.
Minnesota QB Sam Darnold has posted a 100-plus passer rating in both games while Tampa Bay’s Baker Mayfield has five TDs in two games.
Both defenses look like the real deal, too.
Surprise 0-2 teams
Again, excluding the Sunday and Monday night games, the big 0-2 teams would have to be the Rams and Jaguars.
Sure, the Rams are an injured bunch, but to lose to the Arizona Cardinals, 41-10, well, not good no matter who isn’t playing. The Eagles play the Rams later this season, and they should be healthier then.
The Jaguars gave quarterback Trevor Lawrence a five-year extension with an annual salary of $55M and gave big deals to defensive tackle Arik Armstead and receiver Gabe Davis. Ex-Eagles coach Doug Pederson needs to find answers or he could be unemployed again.
More NFL: Eagles Building A Nigerian Nightmare: "I'm Trying To Climb Every Single Day"