Should Eagles Reunite With Super Bowl Champ?
If the Philadelphia Eagles don’t make another move this offseason, they will still be fine heading into the 2025 season.
Despite this fact, the Eagles have been speculated about recently, especially when it comes to cornerbacks. FanSided’s Jovan Alford talked about Douglas being out there in free agency, but noted that the Eagles shouldn't go get him.
"Douglas’ PFF grades didn’t do him any justice either (58.9 coverage grade – 129th among 222 cornerbacks)," Alford said. "However, that doesn’t mean he’s a bad cornerback by any stretch. Throughout his NFL career, Douglas has 17 interceptions and a 93.2 pass rating allowed when targeted. As we sit weeks before free agency, a few teams could use Douglas’ services, but the Eagles aren’t one of those teams. Philadelphia has Quinyon Mitchell slotted in as CB1, with Cooper DeJean holding down the nickel spot.
"Now, the CB2 spot is not settled yet, but Philadelphia likely wants to see what happens between Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson. That said, all is not lost for the ex-Eagles cornerback. Even though he’ll be 30 years old at the end of August, Douglas should find his way on a roster before Week 1 as teams cut down their roster to 53 players."
The Eagles have been linked to a handful of corner options and Douglas clearly has familiarity with Philadelphia, but it may just make sense to roll with what the team has and see what happens.