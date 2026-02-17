Eagles Expected to Cut $30 Million Veteran After 8 Games

The Philadelphia Eagles approached the 2025 National Football League trade deadline looking for help at cornerback and at the edge.

Jaelan Phillips was the team's best mid-season acquisition, but he wasn't the only one. The Eagles acquired two cornerbacks in Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter II. Alexander ended up walking away from football and Carter appeared in eight games with the franchise, including one start.



Carter was an intriguing get for the Eagles. The Eagles are set at nickel with Cooper DeJean. The bigger need was a second outside guy. Carter played the nickel over with the New York Jets, but his fit was trickier in Philadelphia. Now, the Eagles will have to decide if they want to bring him back. He landed a three-year, $30.75 million deal over in New York that has a potential out this offseason before covering the next two campaigns.

The Eagles have a Michael Carter II decision to make

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II (35) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, The Athletic's Brooks Kubena tabbed Carter as the Eagles' top cut candidate because of the chance for salary cap savings and a murky role with the team.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Kubena wrote. "DB Michael Carter II. The Eagles can get $8.7 million in cap savings by cutting Carter. There is no other player who offers them savings above $3.7 million. That makes this decision fairly easy. GM Howie Roseman secured depth after rookie safety Drew Mukuba fractured his ankle, using a midseason trade that sent WR John Metchie III to the New York Jets for Carter and a swap of Day 3 picks.

"With Mukuba returning, the Eagles’ need for Carter simply does not outweigh the savings they’d get by releasing him. Carter also played nickel for the Jets, but Cooper DeJean netted an All-Pro selection at that position, which certainly suggests nickel will be his home base. The Eagles can spend their savings on other positional needs — perhaps a CB2 with Adoree’ Jackson’s contract expiring."

Carter is a talented player, but this makes sense. The Eagles are set at nickel and still could use another outside corner opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. Carter isn't necessarily that guy. If the Eagles can save some cash to fill a hole elsewhere, like potentially a new deal with Phillips, that would make much more sense.

