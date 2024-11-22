'Shout Out To Lane Johnson:' Eagles Rookie Describes Welcome To The NFL Moment
PHILADELPHIA - With Bryce Huff set to miss an undetermined amount of time after wrist surgery, the next man up in the edge-rushing rotation is likely going to be rookie Jalyx Hunt, the Eagles' third-round pick out of Houston Christian.
To date Hunt's rookie season has been spent helping on special teams with the occasional rep on the defensive front, spiking at 25 snaps in the Nov. 10 win at Dallas.
“I was able to go in on some first and second downs, hold the edge, protect the run and let my boys come rush off the edge while I still build up my [pass-rushing[ bag a little bit," Hunt said after the Cowboys game.
Now, the pass-rushing bag has to be opened to complement the top trio in the rotation: Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.
"I've added to my bag for sure," Hunt said. "... Outside hands, inside hands, gaps like the B-gap inside. If I can take rush to the side or work it outside more. Anything like that."
While Hunt hasn't played much on defense, the rookie feels he's ready because he's prepped with the idea his time was coming.
"It's kind of been the attitude the whole year. It's not prepare for a bigger role now that there's a bigger role available," Hunt said. "Just be prepared when your role is called on. I know my role is [with] the team and whenever I can give them a break so that they can keep going after the quarterback or run down downs or special teams, whatever it may be I'm ready for it."
An ankle injury knocked Hunt out of practice on Wednesday when he worked with trainers on a side field. By Thursday he was back working in a limited fashion and things are trending positively for Hunt being able to play in Los Angeles.
And don't expect even a stage in the shadow of Hollywood to be too big for Hunt.
The rookie feels he's already gotten over the hump with a 'Welcome to the NFL' moment which lasted weeks.
"Shout out Lane Johnson," Hunt smiled when discussing the Eagles' All-Pro right tackle. "... Just rushing [against] Lane. He just locked me down. I didn't sniff the quarterback at all for weeks so I guess that would be my welcome to the NFL."
