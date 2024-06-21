Eagles Today

Signs Point To The Eagles Being Comfortable With Young DTs

GM Howie Roseman's lack of action at DT indicates comfort with his young bodies at DT after the retirement of Fletcher Cox.

John McMullen

Eagles DT Marlon Tuipulotu
Eagles DT Marlon Tuipulotu / John McMullen/Eagles SI
PHILADELPHIA - Fletcher Cox’s retirement has put more uncertainty on a position the Eagles typically value greatly.

The belief inside the NovaCare Complex is that the organization’s interior Georgia-tinted duo of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter is ready to take the next step in their careers, and fourth-year DT Milton Williams should have millions of reasons to produce in what is a contract year for him.

Even if that talented trio does step up as a collective the Eagles will still need another body or two to take the next step in their careers with Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo and perhaps P.J. Mustipher being the most likely candidates.

The idea of 37-year-old, three-time All-Pro Calais Campbell was an offseason thing for many in Philadelphia right up until the veteran signed with the Miami Dolphins on June 18.

Because of GM Howie Roseman’s general aggressiveness, It’s become a cottage industry for less plugged-in circles to connect almost every player with some sort of a name to the Eagles at some point in the process.

Despite his age, Campbell seemed a little more realistic than most because the Eagles consider themselves a Super Bowl contender, and Campbell was still playing at a high level in Atlanta last season at a position that needs a little more on paper for Philadelphia.

Campbell’s contract was released Friday and the veteran signed a one-year deal for just $2 million with $790,000 guaranteed so the money was certainly not prohibitive.

Miami was also a strong lure for Campbell, however, because he went to college there and the Dolphins’ new defensive coordinator is his old position coach from Baltimore, Anthony Weaver.

That said, it seems clear the Eagles are comfortable heading into training camp with their young bodies at DT.

John McMullen

