Six Eagles Earn All-Pro Honors

Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun were the Eagles' first-team All-Pros.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. / Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA -  Six Philadelphia Eagles were honored when The Associated Press announced its 2024 All-Pro Teams on Friday.

Running back Saquon Barkley and off-ball linebacker were first-team All-Pros, while receiver A.J. Brown, right tackle Lane Johnson, left tackle Jordan Mailata, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter made the second-team.

In his first season as an Eagle, Barkley made his first All-Pro team with a historic season where he became the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards (2,005) in a single season, setting the franchise record.

Barkley also set the Eagles’  single-game rushing record (255 yards vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24) and single-season scrimmage yards record (2,283).

Like Barkley, Baun made his first All-Pro team in his first season in Philadelphia, tallying 11 tackles for loss, 3 ½ sacks, five quarterback hits, 14 QB pressures, five forced fumbles, an interception, and a fumble recovery, while playing 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps before resting in Week 18.

Brown earned All-Pro honors for a third time despite missing four games with his third consecutive 1,000-yard season with the Eagles. He finished with 67 receptions for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per catch.

Johnson is now a five-time All-Pro, joining Hall of Famer Bob Brown as the only Eagles offensive tackles to earn five AP All-Pro selections.

Mailata and Carter are both first-timers.

Mailata graded out as the top offensive tackle in football this season, according to Pro Football Focus and Carter finished with 12 tackles for loss, 4 ½ sacks, 61 combined QB hits and pressures, five pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

Other Eagles players who were close to making the second-team were left guard Landon Dickerson, who was third behind Kansas City’s Joe Thuney and Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, center Cam Jurgens, who was No. 4 trailing the Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey, Detroit’s Frank Ragnow, and Baltimore’s Tyler Linderbaum, and rookie slot cornerback Cooper DeJean, who was beaten out by Baltimore’s Marlon Humphrey and the LA Chargers’ Derwin James.

Right guard Mekhi Becton, middle linebacker Nakobe Dean, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and special-teamer Kelee Ringo also received votes at their respective positions.  

The Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro teams were selected by a national panel of 50 media members and are regarded as the official All-Pro teams by the league.

