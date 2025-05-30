Source: Eagles Working To Finalize A Deal Sending Bryce Huff To The 49ers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are working to finalize a deal that will send edge rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a mid-round draft pick, according to a league source.
In San Francisco, Huff will reunite Robert Saleh, the edge rusher’s former head coach with the New York Jets, who returned to the 49ers as defensive coordinator this offseason.
The trade is expected to be finalized post-June 1, and Huff has already agreed to restructure his contract to facilitate that outcome.
Huff was scheduled to make $16.75 million in guaranteed money this season from the Eagles, who declined a $15.58M option bonus and turned that into a base salary per ESPN's Field Yates.
By doing so, Philadelphia could take on $9.05 million in salary, leaving the 49ers responsible for the remaining $7.95 million due to Huff this season.
Under Saleh in 2023, Huff had a career-high 10 sacks and 68 pressures on just 312 pass-rushing opportunities, generating the best pressure rate in the NFL at 21.8%, according to Next Gen Stats.
That set off a bit of a bidding war for Huff in free agency, and he ultimately agreed to a three-year, $51M deal with the Eagles.
Huff ended up playing in just 12 games with six starts in his one disappointing season in Philadelphia, generating 13 tackles and 2 ½ sacks while being hampered by a torn ligament in his wrist that limited him for much of the second half of the season.
Huff had not been at any of the Eagles' voluntary work this offseason, according to multiple NFL sources, a clear indication both the Eagles and Huff were looking at a divorce.
Moving forward, the Eagles look thin on the edge after also losing Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham to retirement after Super Bowl LIX.
At Wednesday's OTA practice with Nolan Smith limited to individual work due to the torn triceps he suffered in the Super Bowl, second-year prospect Jalyx Hunt and free-agent pickup Azeez Ojulari were working with the first team, followed by the duo of Josh Uche and the returning Patrick Johnson.
Sixth-round rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland is also on the depth chart as are 2024 practice-squad players K.J. Henry and Ochaun Mathis.