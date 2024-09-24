Speculation Building Raiders Could Acquire Eagles Star
Will the Philadelphia Eagles trade a Pro Bowler despite just a short stint with the team?
It certainly sounds like a possibility.
Philadelphia signed Pro Bowl linebacker Devin White this past offseason to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million. It was expected that he was going to play a major role with the team this season. But, he missed the Eagles' first game of the season due to an injury and hasn't been able to get on the field.
White is healthy now, but it seems as though he has lost his role on the team. He has said all of the right things and is working for his next opportunity, but there's a chance that the team could opt for a trade instead.
It's certainly unclear at this point, but FanSided's Mike Luciano floated the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible landing spot in a trade.
"The Philadelphia Eagles may have had an encouraging defensive performance against the New Orleans Saints, but that doesn't mean many of their big acquisitions from the offseason have played up to par," Luciano said. "Bryce Huff and Devin White were added to supplement the pass rush and linebacker rooms, and neither of them has stepped up...
"The Raiders have holes that need fixing more than their linebacker spot, though a former linebacker and position coach like Antonio Pierce could squeeze every last inch of talent out of White. It simply won't happen in Philadelphia, as White is starting to run out of room in Philadelphia."
Will the Eagles trade White to the Raiders? It's far too early to know. But, a move certainly is possible.
More NFL: Eagles Star Joins Beloved Champ In Impressive Company