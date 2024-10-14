Speculation Getting Out Of Control Involving Eagles' Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.
Philadelphia entered the Week 6 clash against the Browns with many question marks. The Eagles were coming out of their bye week and needed to get back on track. Philadelphia has been dealing with plenty of injuries and finally got a little healthier against the Browns and unsurprisingly this led to a win.
The Eagles kept it closer than they probably hoped, but they came away with a win and now are 3-2 and in second place in the NFC East.
While this is the case, FanSided's Christopher Kline still had head coach Nick Sirianni on his list of three head coaches on the hot seat.
"The Eagles beat the Browns 20-16 in front of your standard raucous Sunday crowd at the Linc," Kline said. "How many coaches end up on this column after a victory to advance to 3-2 and second place in the NFC East? Not too many, but Sirianni has developed a special knack for inciting fan hatred in Philadelphia...In the waning seconds of Philadelphia's victory on Sunday, Sirianni could be seen chirping at fans behind the Eagles sideline.
"It sure looks like he says something to the effect of "I can't hear you now," presumably questioning why the booing has stopped — or perhaps why the Eagles fans aren't cheering louder. Either way, it's a bad look...The Eagles fanbase is officially tired of Sirianni's antics. When the success is stripped away (or even slightly muted), it just gets annoying. Philadelphia has far too much talent to be 'good,' and we are reaching the point where Sirianni could force his way out the door, one unprompted tirade at a time."
Sirianni has been the subject of a lot of chatter recently, but he isn't going anywhere unless something shocking happens.
