Stop-Gaps Or A Second Chance For In-House Eagles' Pass Rusher?
Even though most Eagles fans don’t want to hear the name, it might be time to start rebooting the idea of Bryce Huff as a potential answer to the edge-rushing situation in Philadelphia.
GM Howie Roseman mentioned that very idea when talking with reporters before the trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, where the $51 million free-agent signing was a “healthy scratch” in favor of the storybook ending for franchise icon Brandon Graham.
Now, without position leader Josh Sweat, who left for a big-money, free-agent deal with Arizona, and Graham in retirement, the current penciled-in edge rushers are emerging third-year player Nolan Smith and second-year developmental prospect Jalyx Hunt, with clearance-aisle free-agent pickups Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche around to push Hunt.
Few even mention Huff, who remains part of the organization, because the presumption is that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio simply did not feel Huff was picking up things as expected after arriving from the New York Jets.
However, a torn ligament in Huff’s left wrist that required surgery before the Jacksonville game on Nov. 3 essentially derailed the rest of the sixth-year pro’s 2024 season.
Those who do acknowledge counting on the Hunt/Ojulari/Uche trio is problematic for a Super Bowl contender that values the position, have started to focus on aging big names with little gas left in the tank, yet would still be more expensive than Ojulari and Uche.
Think of thirtysomethings like Von Miller and Jadeveon Clowney, the latter of whom was released by Carolina on Thursday in his yearly quest to turn from one-time No. 1 overall pick to journeyman.
The real answer might be hitting CTRL-ALT-DEL on Huff, a player who was highly sought after in free agency by at least four teams just 14 months ago, according to multiple NFL sources.
“I think the story is yet to be written on Bryce,” Roseman said back in February. “Now, I’m stubborn, I understand that. I’m stubborn on a lot of things.”
Roseman was speaking after the NFC Championship Game when Huff generated two productive rushes against Washington, and the GM brought up former Eagles’ defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as a comp for a player who struggled in his first season with the Eagles as a big-money free agent from Pittsburgh before turning into a Pro Bowl-level player in Year 2.
“I was just talking to Wash [edge rushing coach Jeremiah Washburn] about [Huff]. He had three rushes in the championship game and two got home – and I believe in the player., Roseman said.
“Sometimes, the first year, I mean, I remember Hargrave’s first year wasn’t as good as his great second and third year.
“Sometimes it takes longer.”
More so, the idea that Huff was completely overmatched in the snaps he did play for the Eagles last season is more myth than reality. Pro Football Focus graded the Memphis product as No. 39 of the 119 edge defenders who played enough to be ranked last season.
That was ahead of Hunt (No. 42), and just 12 spots behind Smith (No. 27), who is now considered a rising star. Ojulari was No. 92 with the New York Giants last season, and Uche would have been below that had he played enough with New England and Kansas City to be ranked.
The disconnect is Huff's wallet and the expectations that come along with it. He was expected to be a double-digit sack guy and finished with 2 1/2 while starting just six of the 14 games he did play.
“I think the [Huff’s] got unique ability in his body,” Roseman said. “Obviously, he got hurt – when he got hurt, he was starting to come on – and for him to use his hands and be able to show that, obviously it was bothering him, that’s why he ended up having the surgery.
“But I’ve seen it. It’s a little different for me in free agency with those kind of signings than it is maybe with draft picks in terms of, you’ve seen them go against guys in the NFL and do things well.
“And I believe in the player.”
The trick for a Roseman will be to get Fangio to believe in the player and take another objective look at a healthy Huff.