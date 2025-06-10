Super Bowl Champ Wants Jaire Alexander To Join Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly are considered to be one of the top team in the National Football League with the 2025 NFL season on the horizon.
Philadelphia is set to kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and training camp will come next month in July. The Eagles already have had a busy offseason roster-building-wise, but is there room for another star?
The Eagles have just over $32 million in cap space and Philadelphia was mentioned as a fit for two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander by a handful of people on Monday after it was announced that he was going to be released by the Green Bay Packers.
One of the people who weighed in on Alexander's future is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden.
"Think about this: when you look at what the Eagles did a year ago, no question, outstanding defensive performances throughout the year. Led to a championship, but they moved on from Big Play Slay," McFadden said. "When you look at Quinyon Mitchell, no question he is a guy you want to build around...
"Outside of Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo is slated to be the starting cornerback opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. If you're Howie, and everything checks out in terms of the medical, I got to see what it would take to go get Jaire Alexander because you got to understand something about this secondary; they are going to get every opposing offense's best effort in terms of how well they played a year ago. Adding more experience along with more playmaking ability that Jaire has at his disposal...
"If I'm (Howie Roseman), I roll the dice because one thing Howie has that the other teams have.. Championships!" McFadden said. "A recent championship. That can be a great recruiting pitch to get a guy like Jaire Alexander."
Should the Eagles add the 28-year-old Pro Bowler?