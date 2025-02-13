Super Bowl MVP Already Looking Ahead To Next Season
PHILADELPHIA – The day after being named Super Bowl LIX MVP for his super performance in beating the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts went to Disney World in Orlando. FL.
A night later, he was in New York City on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with running back Saquon Barkley and the five offensive linemen who are, as a unit, the best offensive line in the NFL.
On Friday, Hurts will be in the Eagles’ parade down Broad Street that will finish on the steps of the Art Museum, with a million fans – give or take - showering him and his teammates with love and adulation.
The quarterback took some time on Thursday to put a bow on a season that finished with the Lombardi Trophy and an 18-3 record. Hurts was his usual low-key self. If he smiled, none of the two dozen or so media members semi-circled around his locker saw it.
“I think as you reflect on everything, you see all the work you put in…I know the iteration of this team this year will never be the same,” he said. “You go through changes and every year is different, every team is different, so we’ll have our moments allocated to enjoy everything we’ve been able to accomplish but also understand we’re behind in terms of what’s to come. It’s been a great time this year with this group.”
Asked how it felt to be Super Bowl MVP, Hurts skipped ahead to the offseason.
“It’s the work,” he said. “That’s all I think about. When you think about what it took and what it takes, and I know I’m behind in terms of what’s to come in the future.
“You play this long into the year, you have other people, other quarterbacks, have kind of had a head start on next year, so I just want to plan out my routine and plan out my offseason so I can put the appropriate work in with my teammates.”
That is so like Hurts, and that is part of what makes him great. He is already moving on to what’s ahead.
“This was a group that was committed to the end, committed to the mission,” he said. “I think more importantly all of that is an opportunity to be better in the future. I think this is something we can build on and seeing that confetti fall and hoisting that trophy as a team, we now know this is what it’s about. I think that places more of a challenge on all of us as a group.
"We’ve experienced that feeling, so now it’s about doing what you can to continue to build and start the next pursuit.”
More NFL: The Chiefs Dared Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts To Beat Them, And He Did