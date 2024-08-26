Surprise Injury Could Land Eagles Rookie Receiver On Injured Reserve
PHILADELPHIA – Amid a series of expected cuts, comes something rather unexpected.
Ainias Smith reported discomfort in his ankle and hamstring after playing 50 snaps (79 percent) in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the most reps Smith played in any of the three games.
The fifth-round pick is expected to get an MRI and, per NFL Media, which reported the news on Monday, his availability for the start of the season is in some doubt.
If the MRI shows anything – heck, even if it doesn’t – Smith could be looking at beginning his rookie year on injured reserve. That means he wouldn’t count against the team’s 53-man roster and this year the rules have a changed to allow two players put on IR before the roster is settled to return after missing a minimum of four games.
Doctors found Smith had a stress fracture during a routine medical exam at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, and the Eagles took it slowly with him during spring’s OTAs.
After struggling most of the summer, he emerged late in camp with a solid week of practice. He then turned up in a big way against the Vikings, catching six of his nine targets for 36 yards. That kind of performance has a tendency of opening eyes across the league, so, if the Eagles had any designs of possibly cutting him and trying to get him to the practice squad, that probably went out the window.
Interviewed after the game, Smith didn't appear to be in any hurry to get treatment.
With the acquisition of receiver Jahan Dotson from the Washington Commanders late last week, the Eagles now have at least three keepers in A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dotson at that position, and probably Britain Covey, too.
That probably only leaves one job available, unless the Eagles want to keep six receivers on the 53-man roster that is due in the league office by Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Johnny Wilson, the Eagles’ sixth-round pick, missed the final two weeks of training camp, and the final two preseason games, with a concussion. So, perhaps the Eagles could try to get him onto IR, also, though with the news of Smith’s injury, it seems likely that Wilson’s concussion is healed, and he could be the fifth receiver.
The 6-6, 228-pound Wilson had solid camp until he suffered the concussion during the team’s only joint practice of summer on Aug. 13 against the Patriots.
