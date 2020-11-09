SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

T.J. Edwards Continues to Carry Chip on Shoulder

Ed Kracz

T.J. Edwards wasn’t around when Lane Johnson was handing out dog masks in 2017. He came two years after the Eagles won the Super Bowl but brought with him from the University of Wisconsin a similar mentality as an undrafted free agent.

“I like that underdog feeling,” said the Eagles’ linebacker on Monday.

Like just about every other undrafted free agent, Edwards believes he should have been drafted in 2019, despite the lack of straight-line speed and standing just a shade above 6-1. Arriving in the NFL through the backdoor, however, has helped shape his game.

“I think it’s something that’s always with me, always carry with me, that 32 teams passed on me,” he said. “Now I get to go out there every single day in practice, every day in the weight room, and prove to them why they made the wrong decision, so it’s exciting to me.”

Edwards played his best game as an Eagle in the team’s last outing, a 23-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys heading into the bye week.

VIDEO: T.J. Edwards talks about being undrafted and more:

In his first game since coming off Injured Reserve, he made a game-high 13 tackles and notched the strip-sack fumble that sealed the win after Rodney McLeod scooped it up and raced 53 yards for a touchdown with 5:18 to play.

“He's probably our best linebacker when it comes to being physical at the line of scrimmage and taking on guards and tackles and taking offensive linemen off of double teams and things like that and he's a reliable tackler,” said defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. “Made a big play when it counted the way we run that blitz is we generally have three guys and they should have two blockers for him.

"They chose not to block him, and they blocked Rodney instead, and he was able to not just get the sack but get the strip and we were able to get the score off of it. That game was in the balance right there.”

Edwards has a chance to prove he can be a three-down linebacker with Nate Gerry on IR for at least two more games, including Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Gerry’s contract is up after this season, so this is really a good opportunity for Edwards to seize control of the middle linebacking position not just in the short term, but in the long term as well.

Edwards was a three-down linebacker at Wisconsin, and, he said, the schemes under Schwartz are somewhat similar to his days as a Badger.

“I think I can definitely do it,” said Edwards, referring to being a three-down linebacker. “I have all the confidence in the world in that. The NFL is all about when you get your number called you have to be ready to make ap lay and on your game at all times. Whenever that time is, I’ll be ready.”

Schwartz compared Edwards to current Bengals linebacker Preston Brown, who was a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2014, playing our years in Buffalo – his rookie year with Schwartz as the DC. 

Brown, Schwartz said, didn’t run fast, either.

“He led the NFL in tackles a couple years and he went out there as a rookie, and you didn't even call the game as if you were trying to cover him up and that's the way I feel about T.J.,” said Schwartz. “Everything we've asked him to do, he's been able to do, and there's a difference between a guy that tests well and a guy that plays football well.

“I think that T.J. is a guy that plays football well. Our scouts really did a great job with him getting him as a free agent. A lot of our scouts had him marked as one of their red star players which means that's one of their favorite players in the draft and we made a strong effort to get him after the draft. I'm very thankful for that, being able to get a guy like that without having to spend a draft pick was a great addition for us.”

An addition that required a backdoor entry.

“I just think it put a chip on my shoulder, something that I use, and I think I’ll always use, to be honest with you,” said Edwards about being undrafted. “It’s one of those things where I want to be the best player I can be at all times.”

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

An Unlikely Mentor for Jim Schwartz

Legendary game-show host Alex Trebek had quite the influence on the Eagles DC

John McMullen

Isaac Seumalo Inches Closer to Return, Fortifying OL

The Eagles' offensive line has been a constant work in progress due to injury, but when the RG is ready to return it should become more of a strength in the second half of season

John McMullen

Eagles Expect to have Miles Sanders Back in Time to Play Giants

Alshon Jeffery could also return, but there are some factors Philly will need to overcome to win a second straight NFC East title

Ed Kracz

Best Wins in Philadelphia Eagles History

This article covers the top 10 greatest victories in Eagles' history! These wins will have you chanting E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!

Jesse Unk

Donovan McNabb Sees Carson Wentz Pressing

Eagles franchise legend Donovan McNabb sounding the alarm bells over the team's current quarterback Carson Wentz

John McMullen

10 Eagles Predictions for Second Half

Will Carson Wentz be benched? What will the final record be? Who will lead team in interceptions? And much

Ed Kracz

Philadelphia Eagles Rivalry: The Dallas Cowboys

It's not too much to say the Eagles and Cowboys have a hostile rivalry, with open animosity between the fans.

Bob Whalon

Epps Tests Positive for COVID-19, Eagles in NFL's Intensive Protocols

Eagles second-year safety Marcus Epps has tested positive for COVID-19

John McMullen

Expectations for Carson Wentz Need to Scale Back

If you listen to the independent observers Carson Wentz has been among the worst QBs in the NFL this season

John McMullen

THREE-FOR-THREE: A Midseason Look at Eagles Studs, Duds, and More

Check out who deserves mention for team-MVP caliber play, who disappointed, surprises and head scratchers

Ed Kracz