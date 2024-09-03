Tale Of Two Eagles Rookies: Quinyon Mitchell Is Ready, But Is Cooper DeJean?
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles first-round rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is playing in Friday night’s season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Maybe starting. Quite possibly playing every snap.
Eagles second-round rookie defensive back Cooper DeJean may play, or be a gameday inactive. Not suiting up for his first NFL game would be a surprise, especially given DeJean’s special team capabilities and having been drafted 40th overall.
DeJean, though, missed most of training camp with a hamstring, returning only for the final few days and playing in the final preseason game. Mental reps during his down time only get you so far. He is behind.
“I think everybody, anybody's frustrated when they're out hurt, they're not able to play, you know, so it's a little frustrating,” said DeJean. “But I find different ways to learn and still keep progressing."
DeJean has been able to play come catch-up the past two weeks, and he is encouraged by that.
"I think just by getting back out there and getting those reps I felt more and more confident as I've progressed since the injury, it's been good to get out there and get the reps and kind of see the receivers moving in front of me,” he said.
Will it be enough to get him on the field for extended periods on Friday night?
“I think he's as prepared as he can be, but having said that, not where he needs to be,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
The DC doesn’t seem to put as much stock in the competitive disadvantage philosophy espoused by his head coach Nick Sirianni, who refuses to name his starting right guard for Friday’s game, but that’s probably understandable. They are from different generations. Fangio is 66, Sirianni is 43.
Fangio did not hesitate when asked if Mitchell would play just about every snap and if he was ready for that responsibility.
“Yes and yes,” he said.
The DC added, “He's just played well. He's done a good job picking up his responsibilities, done a good job playing, and he will be out there.”
Mitchell could possibly bounce back and forth between the slot and the outside against the Packers.
“It would be good to lock in at one spot, because even though we've been very happy with his development and his learning abilities, he still is a rookie, and I do think if he can get comfortable at one spot, it would be to his benefit,” said Fangio. “But we may not be able to do that.”
Mitchell and DeJean became close friends after being drafted just 18 picks apart. They have watched tape together of Seattle’s old Legion of Boom defense - Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Brandon Browner, and Byron Maxwell - of Denver Broncos corner Patrick Surtain, and teammate Darius Slay’s transition from his time with the Detroit Lions to his past four years in Philly.
"Yeah, it's been great after meetings, after practice, you know, it's getting together,” said DeJean. “We like to watch different guys from around the league, just learn, learn some of their techniques. Look at how they're moving, you know, just to see if we can pick up on anything that they're doing in that entire game, you know.
“So that's been good. And just be able to talk back and forth and have conversations about those things has been a great thing on the field. You got guys like Slay. He's been teaching us a lot.”
Mitchell, for sure, will step out of the classroom into the reality of a real pro game for the first time. DeJean might, too, or the Eagles might give him more time to grow before giving him a larger role in the Lincoln Financial Field opener on Sept. 16.
More NFL: Eagles Expected To Get Double Dose Of Safeties Back After Bye Week