Talented Edge Rusher Reportedly Pops Up As An Eagles Top-30 Visit
If Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku drops to the Eagles’ pick at No. 32 when the NFL Draft begins on April 24, and general manager Howie Roseman hasn’t traded down, he and his staff will be ready. The Eagles and Ezeiruaku have reportedly scheduled a top-30 visit.
The Eagles have already used four of those visits on offensive linemen, but on Tuesday a pair of defensive linemen came to light.
One is SMU’s Elijah Roberts, who is 6-4, 285 pounds, which could mean the Eagles could try him at defensive tackle, though he built his resume on the edge, compiling 17.5 sacks the past two seasons combined.
The other is Ezeiruaku, who is the 30th-ranked prospect by NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah. That could mean the BC pass rusher will be available at 32. It could also mean the Eagles may end up coveting him enough after the top-30 visit that they move up a few spots to try to get him.
No one really knows Roseman’s motives at this point, or any GM for that matter.
There’s no debating Ezeiruaku’s college production. At 6-2, 248 pounds, he has ben compared to Yannick Ngakoue.
Last year, the BC team captain won the Ted Hendricks Award for the nation’s top defensive end and was a first-team All-American after finishing second in the FBS with 16.5 sacks and third in tackles for loss with 20.5. He also forced three fumbles.
“Ezeiruaku is a compact edge rusher with outstanding length, burst, and production,” writes Jeremiah. “In the pass game, he has a very quick first step and gets on top of blockers in a hurry. He excels at prying open the outside shoulder and cornering toward the quarterback. He has a full array of moves to complement his speed rush.
“He has won with a club/swim, inside counter, spin move and Euro step. He’s an outstanding finisher (16.5 sacks in 2024). Against the run, he needs to be more consistent using his length to stack blocks. He takes them on with his shoulder too often. He shows solid effort on the backside to chase plays. Overall, Ezeiruaku has an ideal body type to rush the passer, and he has all the tricks in his bag to win against good players.”
