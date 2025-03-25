Eagles Howie Roseman Continues Building Depth With Recent Signing
Signing an offensive tackle in free agency, albeit one many may not have heard of, is a typical Howie Roseman move. The Eagles general manager likes to add depth at various positions prior to the draft as a sort of a safeguard against reaching for a player because they need to fill a position.
As much as the Eagles will likely add more to the O-line cupboard when the draft runs from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Monday’s signing of offensive tackle Kendall Lamm to a one-year deal means Roseman and his staff won’t have to reach for player because they have a need position.
Certainly, the offensive line remains a need because the Eagles lost Mekhi Becton and Fred Johnson in free agency. Two other potential depth pieces suffered Achilles injuries - Le’Raven Clark, who hasn’t played since 2022, landed on injured reserve last May and never returned, and Jack Driscoll suffered an Achilles injury that had him scootering around the locker room in New Orleans after the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9.
Four losses will certainly leave the Eagles in a need mode, despite the signing of Lamm, who, at 32 and coming off back surgery last season, may not even make the team. He’s in-play, though, to be a backup swing tackle as insurance for an injury to Lane Johnson or Jordan Mailata.
Lamm could end up being a redo of OT Dennis Kelly. The Eagles signed Kelly in free agency before the start of the 2023 season. Kelly was 33 at the time and didn’t make the team. He played one game that year with the New York Jets and is likely headed for retirement.
Lamm appeared in 17 games with the Dolphins, making seven starts, and is, by all accounts, a good locker room addition. The Eagles will be his fifth NFL team.
If he can play, it will turn out to be a good investment because the Eagles' depth chart at tackle behind the two starters consisted of Darian Kinnard and Laekin Vakalahi, who is an Australin import via the league’s International Pathway Program and hasn’t played much football in his life.
The better chance is that the Eagles will find a younger player early in the draft to be that top swing tackle, especially if their top-30 visits are an indication.
Oregon’s Josh Conerly, North Carolina State’s Anthony Belton, Purdue’s Marcus Mbow, and Iowa State’s Jalen Travis are reportedly scheduled to visit with more at that position and other positions still to be confirmed.
Roseman has already added depth at several spots in free agency, including edge rushers/outside linebackers Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari, tight ends Harrison Bryant and Kylen Granson, running back AJ Dillon, and cornerback Adoree Jackson.
