Tank Bigsby Quickly Gets Eagles Legend's Stamp Of Approval
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired running back Tank Bigsby on Monday and former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy certainly sounds fired up about the move.
Reports surfaced about the deal on Monday and then the Eagles officially announced the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday.
"The Eagles announced that they have agreed to acquire running back/kick returner Tank Bigsby in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round and a 2026 sixth-round pick," Eagles team reporter Chris McPherson shared. "The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Bigsby adds depth and experience to an already talented and versatile running back room. A third-round pick (88th overall) out of Auburn in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bigsby rushed for a team-leading 766 yards and seven touchdowns last season."
The Eagles made another move to bring a playmaker to Philadelphia
McCoy commented on the deal on "Speakeasy" and made it clear that he likes the move and noted that he messaged Bigsby last season and said he's going to be "special."
"Can we do shots
," McCoy asked. "True story. You know I'm tough on guys I grade. I DM'd this young brother, before this trade, last year. I said: 'Young bull, you're going to be special.' And he's an Eagle now...When (Saquon Barkley) comes out for a blow because he's carrying the load, we need the backup to come in and ball out. We're a team."
The Eagles aren't afraid to make a move. Bigsby is coming off a season in which he had 766 rushing yards in 16 games in his first real, extended opportunity with the Jaguars. Now, he comes over to give the reigning champions more firepower. If McCoy is fired up about the move, that certainly should be something that gets Eagles fans excited. It seems like Howie Roseman did it again. The Eagles' running back room now features Barkley, Bigsby, and AJ Dillon, and Will Shipley, but he is up in the air right now with an injury.
Philadelphia will return to the field on Sunday, Sept. 14th against the Kansas City Chiefs.
