Eagles Legend Brandon Graham Announced Next Career Move
The Philadelphia Eagles lost a team legend this offseaosn but fans are still going to be able to follow him on a consistent basis, it seems.
The Eagles took the field on Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys and did so without Brandon Graham. Graham retired this past offseason after spending 15 years with the franchise and winning two Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LIX this past February against the Kansas City Chiefs. He played just 11 regular season games last year but made his triumphant return to the field in the Super Bowl against all odds.
Graham's career in Philadelphia ended like a storybook with his return and then a Super Bowl win to cap it off. There's been some buzz out there since that he will be in the media throughout the season, including with "Good Morning Football."
The Eagles legend has found his next opportunity
On Tuesday, he announced his next career move, and it likely won't surprise too many people. It was shared that Graham is dropping a new podcast called the "The 'Unblocked' Podcast featuring Brandon Graham" and that the first episode will come out on Wednesday.
It's not shocking to see another media opportunity for Graham. He was made for it, on top of obviously playing football. Last year, Graham popped up all over the place in the media, including 94WIP Sports Radio. He also appeared on the "Exciting Mics" podcast with Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship throughout the summer. Graham obviously isn't the first retired Eagles legend to venture into the podcast game. Jason Kelce and his brother Travis Kelce have one of the most popular sports podcasts out there right now with "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce."
Now, Graham is finding his next role in retirement and staying connected to the game in the process. The Eagles legend left it all on the field throughout his 15-year NFL career. Now, he's finding his new niche and it wouldn't be a shock if it ends up being a success as well.
