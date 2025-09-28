Tanner McKee Returns As Backup, But Eagles Inactives Include A Pass Rusher
TAMPA, Fla. – This isn’t what Azeez Ojulari thought he was signing up for when he decided to join the Eagles on a one-year deal as a free agent in the offseason. For the fourth straight week to begin the season, the pass rusher was inactive on gameday.
“It’s the plan, I guess,” he said earlier in the week when asked about his decision to sign with the Eagles, which has backfired to this point. ‘It’s what it is right now unless something happens.”
The Eagles will also be without Adoree Jackson. The cornerback was listed as doubtful to play on Friday’s injury report with a groin injury and ruled out.
Other inactives for the Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers are quarterback Sam Howell, who will serve as the emergency QB, rookie offensive lineman Drew Kendall, and recently-signed kick returner Xavier Gipson.
Tanner McKee, who was the emergency quarterback in the first three weeks of the season while dealing with a finger injury, will be the top backup for the first time this season should something happen to Jalen Hurts.
Azeez Ojulari Staying Postiive
As for Ojulari, he isn’t making waves about his situation.
“Everyone in here are my brothers, my teammates, my family,” he said. “Just stay positive. You come into work every day trying to get better. …Everyone wants to play. The veteran in me wants to be out there and competing and showing them what I can do. It’s the first time being inactive and all, so it was tough. But whatever it is for the team to win.”
Ojulari struggled with injuries after the Giants made him the 50th overall pick in the 2021 draft. He played 17 games as a rookie and had eight sacks. The most games he has played in a season since then have been 11. He has 22 career sacks.
The Eagles placed pass rusher Nolan Smith on IR earlier this week, so the Eagles needed someone to step in. Ojulari’s teammate, Ogbo Okoronkwo, was active for the first time and will make his Eagles debut after a career that began with the Rams before moving to the Texans for a season and then with the Browns for the two previous seasons.
The Eagles also have active pass rusher/outside linebacker Patrick Johnson, who was inactive last week against the Rams with Ojulari and Okoronkwo.
Three Bucs who were listed as questionable will play against the Eagles – quarterback Baker Mayfield, who will make his 38th straight start for Tampa, receiver Chris Godwin, and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, both of whom will make their season debuts.