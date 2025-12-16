Why Eagles' Jalen Hurts Exited Vs. Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon with a much-needed 31-0 beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Entering the contest, there was a lot of negativity out there around the franchise. Some of it was warranted because the Eagles were riding a three-game losing streak, but some of it was ridiculous. For example, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked point-blank if he would consider benching Jalen Hurts this season. Obviously, he declined.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

That's how far the noise got last week. Sirianni was asked if he would be benching the reigning Super Bowl MVP -- who is having an overall good season -- after one bad game. Tanner McKee has fans out there, but obviously there is no reason to bench Hurts.

The Eagles QB bounced back vs. the Raiders

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) on the filed after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Eagles did give McKee a bit of playing time when the win was in hand. Some wondered if Hurts pulled due to injury, or the score. On Tuesday, Sirianni made it clear that the reason was the score.

"You guys are speculating there a little bit," Sirianni said while joining 94WIP Sports Radio. "He came in and threw a dime the very next play for a touchdown. Then he came out because of the lead we had. We look through everything. We're walking through today because it's a short week. Looking forward to a really good practice."

Nick Sirianni says Jalen Hurts came out during the end of the Raiders game "because of the lead", not due to injury. pic.twitter.com/8wNUBep2Wi — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) December 16, 2025

After the game on Sunday, Hurts was asked about his ankle and made it clear that he'll be alright.

"I don't know what's going on just yet, I'm happy we won," Hurts said. "I should be okay, though."

The @Eagles losing streak is over. Jalen Hurts caught up with Pam Oliver after a 31-0 win over the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/uaJXjaC35V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2025

So, there you have it. If there was any doubt, there shouldn't be any longer. Philadelphia was blowing the Raiders out and didn't need to risk anything with Hurts in there any longer, especially with another short week.

The Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders on the road on Saturday with kick-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

More NFL: Nick Sirianni Makes Eagles History Andy Reid Never Did