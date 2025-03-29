The 5 Eagles Free-Agent Signings Most Likely To Contribute
The Eagles have picked up 11 items on the clearance aisle in free agency, and "prove it" is an actual directive for the vast majority of those brought in at a discount price.
Without strong springs and/or summers, the reigning Super Bowl champions could easily move on from any member of the group signed. That said, some of the signings were made with the idea they will be contributors on game days next season.
Which of the players are the most likely to contribute in 2025?
Here are the top five, ending with an almost-guaranteed contributor:
No. 5 - RB A.J. Dillon - The Eagles may want second-year man Will Shipley to take over as RB2 for the departed Kenny Gainwell, but that still leaves room for the proven Dillon as the third running back.
Dillon's rearview mirror involves health after missing the 2024 season with stinger issues and the draft if the Eagles bring in a younger option on Day 3. If healthy, Dillon makes the team and could serve as the main backup if Saquon Barkley is unavailable and the RB3 when the superstar is because Shipley may be the better complement to Barkley on game days.
No. 4 - OL Matt Pryor - The 2018 sixth-round pick returns to Philadelphia after a four-year detour from Indianapolis to San Francisco and Chicago where he was a more than solid starting guard on what was a bad football team.
With an opening at right guard and a host of unproven options, Pryor is the surest thing, and even if those with perceived bigger upsides (Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green) perform, Pryor's four-position versatility will earn him a backup job.
No. 3 - CB Adoree' Jackson - The Eagles want third-year template Kelee Ringo to seize the outside cornerback job opposite Quinyon Mitchell. Jackson and his 82-game sample size of starting experience is not only a worthy insurance policy, it's a clear indication he's the best option to somewhat replicate the experience Darius Slay provided.
No. 2 - Edge Azeez Ojulari - Ojulari is not only the one player the Eagles gave decent money to ($3 million guaranteed and another $500K in likely incentives), the team has a clear and significant need at the position.
If everything works to plan, the Eagles are still going to add on the edge in the draft or trade market, and the best-case would be for Ojulari to No. 4 in the rotation, which is why Josh Uche is not on the list.
Ojulari's contract serves as the inside lane, and it's his spot to lose.
No. 1 - Long snapper - Charley Hughlett - Hughlett was brought in to be the long snapper, replacing Rick Lovato. There will be no competition, so barring injury, Hughlett is by definition the free-agent signing most likely to contribute.