The Eagles' 2024 100-Percenter Club
PHILADELPHIA - The annual 2024 Philadelphia Eagles' 100-percent club is 36 deep heading into 2024 training camp.
First things first, 100% means 100%, not so and so is going to make the team because of feelings and assumptions.
In other words, there is no avenue where a player on this list will not be on the Eagles for the Sept. 6 opener in Sau Paulo, Brazil against the Green Packers absent injury or an act of God (and a trade isn't the act of a deity).
There are plenty of 90-plus percenters on the Eagles' 90-man roster like slot cornerback Avonte Maddox and backup quarterback Tanner McKee but there are also small paths where things could change the dynamic for players in that category.
What may be surprising is that there are more defensive locks (19) than offensive 100-percenters (14), The three specialists -- kicker Jake Elliott, punter, Braden Mann, and long snapper Rick Lovato -- get the tally to 36.
So, without further adieu, here's the 2024 version of Philadelphia's most exclusive club:
Quarterbacks (2): Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett
-McKee is a 90-plus percenter and there is no way Will Grier is beating the Stanford product out even with the latter's history with Kellen Moore and Doug Nussmeier. That said, when you're talking about developmental players, a poor summer could create churn especially if another option Philadelphia has liked in the past shakes loose elsewhere.
Running Backs (3): Saquon Barkley, Kenny Gainwell, Will Shipley
-Head coach Nick Sirianni trusts Gainwell and Shipley has little competition as a 2024 fourth-round pick. The other backs -- Ty Davis Price, Lew Nichols and Kendall Milton -- are underwater when it comes to 53-man roster projections and hoping to convince GM Howie Roseman to keep an RB4 or wrangling for practice-squad slots.
Wide Receivers (2): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith
-Plenty of 90-percenters here with veterans Parris Campbell and Britain Covey and Day 3 rookies Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson leading that list.
A poor summer for Campbell, along with the other veteran WR3 option,John Ross, could have Roseman reaching outside the organization for an upgrade.
Both rookies are projected to make the 53 at a position that lacks depth, meaning the Eagles' GM may wake up one day and realize he can't clog up the roster with two players expected to have little immediate impact for a contender. That means one makes the 53 and you try to get the other to the PS. It also makes neither a 100-percenter and a perfect example of this exercise.
Covey, meanwhile, was the best punt returner in the NFL last season but the Eagles seems to think he can't help at WR because of his size. That will always make him susceptible to a change in direction.
-Tight Ends (1): Dallas Goedert
-Veteran C.J. Uzomah is a 90-plus percenter with the only question being how much he's got left in the tank. Grant Calcaterra is also close to that level if Sirianni still has sway.
Offensive Line (6): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Mekhi Becton
-The two Day 3 picks -- Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon -- will likely find a way on the 53 and the same holds for veteran Matt Hennessy but health is an issue with the former Temple star and fellow veteran Max Scharping is here as insurance for that.
Edge Rushers (5): Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt
-A Julian Okwara may be able to outplay Hunt over the summer and become the No. 5 edge rusher if needed but the Eagles would still have to keep Hunt on the roster as a redshirt third-round pick.
Interior Defensive Line (3): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams
-Moro Ojomo and Marlon Tuipulotu are good bets for the roster and P.J. Mustipher could make a push but none of them are 100-percenters.
Off-Ball Linebacker (3): Devin White, Nakobe Dean; Zack Baun; Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
-Veteran free-agent pickups Baun and Oren Burks are good bets to make the roster and Baun was the toughest decision to move up to a 100-percenter. Originally the consideration was Baun at 98% because if you look at his contract there is no way you can consider him as a lock if the perfect storm of a poor summer and Ben VanSumeren developing changed the landscape. T
Baun's versatility put him over the top, though. If he falters at off-ball LB, he might swing to being the fifth edge rusher.
And yes, Dean is still a lock to make the roster in Year 3, albeit with plenty to prove.
Cornerbacks (5): Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo; Isaiah Rodgers
-The deepest position on the Eagles' rooster is CB and you man make a strong argument that Philadelphia has 13 or 14 corners who can play in the NFL. The demarcation line is Avonte Maddox, who is only left off due to his recent injury issues, contract adjustment, and the realization that DeJean and Tyler Hall could push him both in the slot and as a backup safety.
Safety (3): C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankesnship, Sydney Brown
-Brown will start his sumer on the PUP list as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL. He's going nowhere, however, while upstarts like Tristin McCollum and Mekhi Garner are bubble players.
Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato
-The Eagles have no competition for any of the specialists.