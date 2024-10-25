The Hits Keep On Coming For Eagles' Fill-In LT
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles' left tackle Fred Johnson was still in Cincinnati when Trey Hendrickson arrived as a $60 million free-agent splash from New Orleans.
One of the best NFL signings in recent years, Hendrickson has amassed 39.5 sacks in his first three seasons with the Bengals.
In 2021 when Johnson got to deal with Hendrickson in practice while both were with the Bengals the Florida Atlantic product produced a franchise-record 14.0 sacks only to shatter that mark with 17.5 last season. This season, Hendrickson already has seven sacks in seven games during Cincinnati's 3-4 start, easily on pace for his fourth double-digit sack season in five years.
Johnson, who is filling in for injured star Jordan Mailata, hasn't exactly had it easy since tagging in for Mailata late in a 20-16 Week 6 win over Cleveland.
"Big Fred" had to finish up against the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the Browns' Myles Garrett followed by the accomplished Brian Burns in a win over the New York Giants last week.
"Jordan just communicated his faith in me," said Johnson. "Even when he went down, he was going off he looked at me and just gave me a wink. I was like, OK. He just showed his faith in me and confidence in me as a player and as his teammate. I’ve been here some time. My job is to execute when Lane or Jordan’s out, so that’s what I’m here to do."
Now it's Hendrickson who is on Johnson's mind, perhaps the most relentless of the bunch.
"I don't like to compare and contrast," Johnson told Eagles on SI. "They are all their own respected athletes for their own reason. ... They all have their own type of teaching. Their own experience. I'm gonna treat the next opportunity as the next opportunity. I don't focus on the past."
And that means the focus is on Hendrickson.
"Great football player for sure. Fierce competitor even in practice when I was there and he's definitely gonna be a great challenge this week," Johnson said. "He's a great football player for sure."
Johnson has played both left and right tackle this season as an injury replacement for Mailata and Lane Johnson. LT feels more natural for Fred and in 28 pass pro opportunities of the left side, Johnson has allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and four hurries for six total pressures.
"Left tackle is definitely more natural than right," Johnson admitted. "... It’s definitely a position I like. I left or right, but it’s definitely a more natural position."
Johnson will likely need some help from tight ends Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra on Sunday as well as running back Saquon Barkley chipping on occasion.
JOHN MCMULLEN PREDICTION: Bengals 31, Eagles 26