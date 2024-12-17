The Most Underrated Eagle
PHILADELPHIA - A recent straw poll in the Eagles’ locker room asking for the most underrated teammate was a pretty significant win for fourth-year running back Kenny Gainwell and that was before Sunday’s impressive 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Gainwell doesn’t get as many opportunities these days after the addition of MVP candidate Saquon Barkley but when the Memphis product does, it’s usually something positive for the 12-2 Eagles.
Against the Steelers, it was two big third-down conversions. The first was when Gainwell showed off a Chuck Foreman-like spin move in open space before he shifted gears to physicality on opp No. 2 when he was able to split two defenders to get the football past the sticks.
“Kenny is extremely tough. Extremely tough,” head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday. “What an unbelievable spin move on third down to avoid the tackle.
"What I loved even more about that was two things: one, he lowers his shoulder at the end to gain four or three more yards, or however much it was. Then the excitement that his teammates had for him on the sideline when he does that. That happens because he's such a great teammate. He's tough. He works hard. He could be a guy that got opportunities elsewhere, but he gets limited opportunities and takes advantage of them.”
A favorite of Sirianni and a good friend of quarterback Jalen Hurts, Gainwell occasionally gets chided a bit for being a teacher’s pet. It’s all good-natured, though, because Gainwell’s respect as a football player carries weight at the NovaCare Complex.
“I think the guys make fun of him sometimes because they know he's one of my favorites,” Sirianni joked. “I say, ‘Don't say that to anybody.’ I think they just perceive that because I'm always talking to Kenny to reinforce what you want your culture to look like. ‘Hey, guys, it takes everybody. Watch this. The two opportunities that Kenny got, watch what he does with it.’”
And Gainwell has added to his offensive acumen with special teams work.
“I know Coach says that Kenny Gainwell is one of his favorite players, and Kenny Gainwell is one of my favorite people I've been around since being a coach,” special teams coordinator Michael Clay said.
Gainwell’s impact vs. the Steelers started on the first kickoff.
“If you look at him – he's on the right side – he pushed the guy on the ground on a really good, aggressive button press,” said Clay. “Then he comes back with two good returns on kickoff return and helped us out at the end of the half.
“We may have been trying to get some extra points right there. 35-yard return, and then goes out there in the two-minute drill. I can't say enough good things about Kenny Gainwell. Fortunate enough to be around him for four years. … He just wants to help the team any way he can, whether it's filling in for Saquon or to go out there on kickoff coverage, kickoff return. When I need him on punt return, he's always ready and willing to go.”
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore smiled brightly when given the opportunity to advocate for Gainwell.
“Kenny is the best,” the OC said. “Just to have a guy behind Saquon like Kenny, who’s played very valuable roles in this league for a number of years now. A guy who, in a lot of other circumstances, is probably getting a lot more touches, a lot more opportunities.
“The way he handles himself and the way he prepares is second to none.”
Gainwell acknowledged a more limited role has “been tough.” “But I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I get. Every time I touch that field, I try to make an impact,” he said.
“What's there not to love about Kenny Gainwell?” Sirianni asked rhetorically. “I think you set me up here because you knew I was going to gush about Kenny. I love having him on this football team. I've loved getting to know him more and more over the last four years of being together.
“He's a special, special player. He's a special, special teammate. Really, he speaks so much to what our culture is here.”
