SI.com
EagleMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayEagles Extra+News
Search

The No. 8 Certainly had its Share of Kicks for the Eagles

Ed Kracz

To the kickers go the spoils, at least as far as the Eagles’ jersey countdown to kickoff is concerned.

All three players to land in the top three of the rankings booted the ball, led by Paul McFadden.

Known for his barefooted kicking style, McFadden arrived as a 12th-round draft pick in 1984 and was a very busy booter in his four seasons in Philadelphia.

He is still ninth on the team’s all-time scoring list with 390 points, second in career field goals made with 91, and seventh in PATs made with 117. McFadden, however, struggled with kicks of 50-plus yards or more, making just six of 14 with the Eagles.

He spent just two more years in the league, one each with the Giants and another with that Falcons. His final year was 1989.

Current number 8:

UNASSIGNED

Top 3 to wear No. 8:

3. Dirk Johnson. Punted for four seasons with the Eagles and still holds the fourth-highest highest net average in team history with 36.0 yards per punt during his career. He was the punter in the Eagles’ 2004 Super Bowl season.

2. Donnie Jones. The team’s punter in its Super Bowl championship season of 2017, Jones came to the Eagles when he was 33 in 2013. He spent four years in Philadelphia and still holds the team record for most punts landed inside the 20-yard line with 1238 of them and remains in the top spot for the highest net punting yards in a single game at 50.7, which he did against Washington in 2013.

Jones has the second-highest gross average (45.4) and net average (40.5) in team history for his career.

He punted for the Eagle for five seasons, with his last being in 2017.

1. Paul McFadden: See above.

Runner-up:

Davey O’Brien. You have to go back a long way here with O’Brien quarterbacking the Eagles in 1939 and 1940. O’Brien, who won the Heisman Trophy at TCU in 1939, started 19 games over those two NFL seasons, and his 1,324 yards passing in 11 games in 1939 led the NFL. He retired after the 1940 season and became an FBI agent. Since 1981, the Davey O’Brien award is given to the top college quarterback.

Others: Chuck Hajek, Al Coleman, Luis Zendejas, Brad Goebel, Preston Jones, and Chas Henry.

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow me on Twitter @kracze.

THANKS FOR READING EAGLE MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

From Bubble to Banked On: Eagles Players Who've Climbed the Ladder Can Breathe on Cutdown Day

Earlier in their careers cutdown days were never a time to relax for players like Nate Gerry, Boston Scott and Greg Ward

John McMullen

A Championship QB Reigns at No. 9, But it's Not Who you Think

Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen tops Super Bowl LII hero Nick Foles as the top No. 9 in Eagles history

John McMullen

by

yusufu943

Eagles Cut Five, Bring Cordy Glenn in for Visit

The team's roster sits at 63, but could grow by one should they opt to sign Glenn, who plays LT, or even more with two veterans also available at possible positions of need

Ed Kracz

Eagles Deal with Fallout of no Preseason Games as Roster Decisions Reach Crunch Time

As Philadelphia and other teams make their final, more difficult cuts, they have no tape of preseason games to factor in to the decisions in building the best 53-man roster

Ed Kracz

Zach Ertz Negotiations Stall, as Eagles Reportedly Make Low Offer

According to NFL Media, negotiations between the Eagles and Zach Ertz on a potential extension broke off last week

John McMullen

Kracz's 53-Man Eagles Roster Projection

In my view, the Eagles will go heavy on both sides of the line of scrimmage, with 11 defensive linemen and 10 offensive linemen

Ed Kracz

Eagles Begin Roster Cuts, Trim 12 to get to 67

Three RBS and four WRs were let go in the first wave as the team has until Saturday at 4 p.m. to get to 53 players

Ed Kracz

McMullen's 53-Man Eagles Roster

Forget cutdown day, John McMullen gives you the Eagles 53 early.

John McMullen

DeSean Jackson Leads the Rankings at No. 10, but Mike Boryla's Story is Better

Now in his second stint with the Eagles, the WR has had a terrific career, though a former QB has a Pro Bowl tale for the ages

Ed Kracz

The Evolution of Nate Gerry is Complete

The Eagles linebacker never doubted himself when he arrived from college as a safety and became a linebacker then got cut after his rookie year training camp

Ed Kracz