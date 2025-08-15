The Rave Reviews Keep Coming: Eagles' Third-Year Player Is 'The Real Deal'
PHILADELPHIA - The rave reviews keep coming for Eagles’ third-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, who is having a strong summer in advance of what’s expected to be a major role on Vic Fangio’s defense as an interior pass rusher, alongside second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter.
The latest positive reports came from All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson and the leader of Philadelphia’s young defensive line, Jordan Davis, a player who often lines up next to Ojomo.
“I think Moro is really doing well,” Johnson told local reporters at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, following a joint practice with the visiting Cleveland Browns. “Obviously [Jalen Carter] is who he is, but Moro is probably one of the more slept on guys. … Works his tail off, probably one of the hardest workers we have.”
The 6-foot-6 Davis was a little envious of Ojomo’s frame at 6-3 and 292 pounds with length more indicative of an edge rusher with a 34 ½-inch wingspan.
"Unfortunately, I can't translate his low center of gravity for myself,” Davis said on Thursday. “But he's very athletic, he's very quick. … He works his hands really well. And I think the combination of that, it just makes offensive linemen – especially when they're a lot taller than him – It makes their job a lot harder because they have to play with a supreme technique.”
Earlier Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson explained that Ojomo was “awkward to block” in a good way, and defensive line coach Clint Hurtt pointed to the University of Texas product's length, violent hands, and football IQ.
“His awareness as a football player to recognize blocking schemes, to communicate protections, where the games are, he's at the point now where he can come to the sidelines and be able to tell me, ‘Hey, coach they are sitting on this, what about this?’ Hurtt explained. “Those [attributes] are you starting to turn into a coach on the field with his level of intelligence.”
The sky is the limit for Ojomo.
“Everything is translating, everything's reciprocating from last year, so I think that he's gonna be an amazing spot when the season rolls around,” Davis said of Ojomo. “He's working hard, and obviously, y'all see it's showing, and I definitely think that it's going to be a name to learn, you, a household [name] this year."
Johnson was even more succinct, offering up the heft of endorsement from a future Hall of Famer.
“Take it from me, [Moro’s] the real deal,” said Johnson.
