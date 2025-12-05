Eagles Preparing For Life Without Jalen Carter

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles have been without Jalen Carter in two games already this season. They are 1-1 in those, but in both, they didn’t know they would be without him until the last minute.

One was an ejection after the opening kickoff against the Cowboys, the other was a game-time call against the Giants due to the shoulder injury that required a procedure done on both shoulders earlier in the week.

This time, the Eagles know in advance that Carter won’t play on Monday night against the Chargers in Los Angeles. They know that the defensive tackle’s availability is a week-to-week deal, and teammate Moro Ojomo, thinks that kind of knowledge ahead of time will help.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” said Ojomo. “Now, both times (previously) were last-second things. Now we’ll have maybe more of a game plan, more of an idea going into it. We’re more ready and aware, and ready to perform.”

Ojomo continues to lead the team in sacks with four despite not having one in more than a month, back on Oct. 26 against the Giants. His job responsibilities may change slightly without Carter, but nothing overly drastic.

“Maybe a little bit,” he said. "Jalen likes to play on the left side of the ball. Little nuances like that can be different to adjust to in who you’re playing and who you’re studying. So yeah, just a little bit.”

Moro Ojomo Still Leads Eagles In Sacks

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) celebrates following the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Ojomo has played 64 percent of the defensive snaps this season, a number likely to increase without Carter.

“I think that you try your best,” he said. “I think we’ve got a defense of a lot of guys with an opportunity, want to play hard, and I think we’re excited to have that opportunity. Obviously, a little sad for Jalen not to be there. I think he should get right and get his body feeling as good as possible. We’ll be ready when he comes back.”

Bryon Young played a season-high in snaps against the Bears last week, and, like Ojomo, it’s a number that could rise.

"Obviously JC's our brother, man,” said Young. “We want him to get back on the field because when he's on the field, he's a disruptive person. But I wouldn't say it changes the mood or anything. I would say, he wants us to operate as business as usual. Same thing with (defensive tackle coach) Coach (Clint) Hurtt.

“So that's what we're doing. Preparing just like we have him on the field, somebody else has to step up and play that role that he has. And so we're preparing for the game just like normal.”

