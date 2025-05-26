The Real Threat To The Eagles Is On The Business Side
PHILADELPHIA - While just about everyone in the NFL world was distracted at the league's annual spring meeting by a play the Eagles will likely use less than 50 times next season, a much more dangerous threat to the Super Bowl champion's recent formula of success may have been foreshadowed by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Goodell explained that the owners had a lengthy discussion about the current salary cap system. Things like how well the system is working, whether teams are operating within its intended spirit, and what changes may be needed in the next round of collective bargaining with the players’ union.
Boiled down, the owners are mulling potential changes to keep the cap fair, competitive, and free of loopholes.
Nothing is imminent, but with an 18-game schedule looming, significant negotiations are on the horizon with the union, and that’s also an opportunity to get one’s own house in order.
Cap expert Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com noted “my gut feeling is [the changes] are about the current level of manipulation that exists with void years. The NFL has always been a reactive league when it comes to rules. Changes often occur when too many teams skirt the rules.”
The Eagles have been at the forefront of a cash-over-cap strategy that utilizes voidable years on the back end of contracts to better manipulate their salary-cap situation in the short term, something that enabled the organization to build the most talented team in football en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Others have followed Philadelphia’s lead and are doing the same thing, particularly Cleveland with former Howie Roseman liuetenants Andrew Berry and Catherine Hickman spearheading the strategy. However, this particular loophole gives owners with cash on hand a large advantage over those who don’t.
And while all NFL owners are rich by conventional standards, the difference between Rob Walton rich and Mike Brown rich is significant.
More than pure wealth, it should be noted that the willingness to use the credit card is a more significant advantage than measuring finances. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is not even in the top 10 when it comes to richest NFL owners, but he’s been the one willing to consistently approve the idea of dead money down the road.
Either way, Fitzgerald also explained, “It's not just teams not using [voidable years]. It's teams feeling forced to use them to make the cap numbers work due to rising costs. I could see a feeling that void years are causing overall contract values to rise.”
If that’s the case, Roseman and salary-cap expert Bryce Johnston should be working on the next loophole.
