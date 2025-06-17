The Relationship Eagles' Dallas Goedert Didn't Want to Walk Away From
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles' star tight end Dallas Goedert wasn’t sure he would be back for an eighth season in Philadelphia, the only life he's ever known in the NFL.
With one-year left on his contract set to be worth about $14 million but the guarantees exhausted and the Eagles operating with a mindset to save cash for large extensions looming for some of their younger stars, the smart money had GM Howie Roseman moving on from a player who turned 30 in January but was still going to command eight figures.
Ultimately, a compromise was reached on May 7, in which the Eagles kicked the can until next March for $10M, and Goedert's ability to be a free agent.
“There were a lot of emotions that went on through the offseason - not sure if you’re gonna be here, not sure if you’re not,” Goedert said earlier this spring during OTAs. “There was sad emotions of leaving, there was the excitement of a change, seeing something different. You go back and forth and try to balance those. I’ve been here seven offseasons and this is the first time I’ve had to deal with it, so I’m pretty lucky.
"It was an interesting feeling.”
Part of that feeling contributing to Goedert's return that hasn't gotten much publicity is his position coach, Jason Michael, one of the better tight end mentors in the NFL, and someone Goedert has grown close to since Michael arrived with head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021.
"I feel like he's had a really big impact in my career," Goedert told Eagles On SI on Tuesday when asked about Michael. "He came the start of my fourth year, and he gave me a lot of confidence in myself. He asked me a lot of questions of why I was doing stuff, why I wasn't doing stuff. And then over the last four years, we've been able to grow a lot but he's definitely helped me improve as a tight end, improve as a person.
"I think he's an incredible coach."
A former offensive coordinator in Tennessee and a quarterback in his playing days at Western Kentucky under Jack Harbaugh, Michael's all-encompassing knowledge of offensive football has further opened up avenues for Goedert and the other tight ends in Philadelphia.
"He used to be a coordinator so he really understands the game, Goedert said. "It's not like he's just teaching us the tight end's responsibility. He's teaching us the entire offense. He's teaching us the reason we're calling the play. When we have a chance to get the ball against what coverage, what we should expect when we see the linebacker inside of us, the safety outside of us, or vice versa. ... he does a great job of that."
Watch any Eagles practice and you'll eventually see Michael off to the side, showing off his WKU fastball by throwing pass after pass to the rangy 6-foot-5 Goedert, who often hauls them in with one, almost web-like mitt of a hand.
"We spend so much time in practice [together]. He throws the ball to me, and he's always been one of my biggest supporters ever since I got here," said Goedert.
And Michael is one supporter Goedert is glad he didn't have to say farewell to just yet.
"He would have been one of the toughest people if I would have had to leave here to say goodbye to you for sure," Goedert said of Michael.
